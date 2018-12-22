Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 2.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 3,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,915 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.93 million, up from 167,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $4.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.5. About 2.68 million shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 25.22% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR, VERTEX CITES INDA FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE TREATMENT; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 31/05/2018 – Plu s- UPDATED: FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed for a new gene therapy from Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and Ivacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People With Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 7.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 11,819 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,727 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.03 million, down from 151,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 645,622 shares traded or 124.62% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 11.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $859.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,117 shares to 127,649 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 25,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Among 10 analysts covering Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 10% are positive. Bank of Hawaii had 32 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, August 14 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, September 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, September 18. The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 29 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 26 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, February 26. The stock of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 7 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Jefferies. The stock has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, September 22.

Analysts await Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 24.77% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BOH’s profit will be $56.78M for 12.08 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Hawaii Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $70,060 activity. Shares for $40,000 were sold by TANABE BARBARA J on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 30.93 million shares or 0.89% more from 30.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Secs Llc invested 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Ing Groep Nv owns 6,425 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 511,976 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Whittier Company Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Citigroup stated it has 2,516 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 0.01% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa owns 0.39% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 37,220 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 3,063 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Assetmark invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Churchill Management Corp holds 0.13% or 75,471 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T holds 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 11,534 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 420,817 shares. The California-based First Republic Invest Inc has invested 0.04% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold VRTX shares while 192 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 231.66 million shares or 2.06% less from 236.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 10,914 are held by Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Com. Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 29,054 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldgs Sa has 398,803 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Ithaka Gp Limited Liability Corporation holds 50,446 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust holds 2,594 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.11% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 7,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Incorporated has 33,908 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt holds 2,257 shares. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.28% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 54,208 shares. 718,455 were accumulated by First Tru L P. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 343,876 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Whittier Company Of Nevada stated it has 285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co owns 420 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 27 sales for $21.08 million activity. $400,946 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael. On Friday, June 22 LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $22.43M worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 140,211 shares. Another trade for 3,708 shares valued at $626,652 was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Bhatia Sangeeta N. also sold $1.31 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares. On Friday, June 29 the insider SMITH IAN F sold $3.89 million. Another trade for 4,096 shares valued at $686,615 was made by Sachdev Amit on Friday, June 29.

Among 31 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 112 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200.0 target in Monday, September 25 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 2 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. JMP Securities upgraded the stock to “Market Outperform” rating in Friday, March 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 12 by JMP Securities. Raymond James upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 1 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Raymond James. Oppenheimer initiated the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, February 11 with “Perform” rating.

