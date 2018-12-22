Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Bank Of America Ord (BAC) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Bank Of America Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – Bank of America’s Once Giant Mortgage Business Is Now `Other’; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Ford Motor Company to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Auto Summit; 14/05/2018 – Lexicon Pharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Woo See Broad Agreement Between U.S. and China on Trade (Video); 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 8.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 78,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 884,996 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $216.01 million, down from 963,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.71% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 earnings per share, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28B for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Polar Llp holds 33,603 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1.03M were accumulated by Parametric Port Ltd Company. Advisory Ser Net Lc holds 0.15% or 8,268 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Capital stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 107,808 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Llc holds 2.36% or 37,209 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.69% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ci owns 490,840 shares. Mufg Americas owns 11,139 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.37% or 646,447 shares. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.41% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Massachusetts-based Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 2.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Bokf Na invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). The California-based Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.21% or 5,000 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher – Fishing For Cash – Seeking Alpha” on January 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher in-licenses CRISPR technologies – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Presents At 36th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 10, 2018. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher CE marks Oncomine Dx target test – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. On Friday, December 7 Williamson Stephen sold $2.29M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 9,500 shares. Another trade for 4,772 shares valued at $1.14 million was made by Jacks Tyler on Monday, November 19. $4.26M worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by Herrema Gregory J..

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 22,902 shares to 82,518 shares, valued at $163.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3.15 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 10 with “Overweight”. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, October 9. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Mizuho maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Tuesday, May 3 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, September 27. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $195.0 target. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Goldman Sachs. Morgan Stanley maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Thursday, October 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Friday, April 28. Evercore initiated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, January 3. Evercore has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Agricole S A, France-based fund reported 50,069 shares. Moreover, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Westpac Banking Corp holds 1.34M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Harvey Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Old Point Trust & Serv N A holds 0.64% or 38,054 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Com holds 23,403 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc has 0.84% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 20,319 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Marco Investment Management Ltd reported 122,944 shares. Hanseatic Management Service has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Canandaigua Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 84,222 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Halsey Assocs Ct stated it has 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Monday, May 16. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research to “Hold” on Thursday, December 1. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, August 25. Citigroup maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, April 24. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 7 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 9 by Societe Generale. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, October 10. As per Wednesday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.