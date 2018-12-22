ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF) had an increase of 391.23% in short interest. AHEXF’s SI was 672,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 391.23% from 136,800 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 3360 days are for ADECCO GROUP AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AHEXF)’s short sellers to cover AHEXF’s short positions. It closed at $45.6 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bank Of Hawaii increased Cdw Corporation Of Delaware (CDW) stake by 260.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 6,755 shares as Cdw Corporation Of Delaware (CDW)’s stock rose 2.41%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 9,345 shares with $831,000 value, up from 2,590 last quarter. Cdw Corporation Of Delaware now has $11.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.06% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 2.09 million shares traded or 90.04% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M

Among 2 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CDW had 2 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 18.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smithfield Communication holds 0.04% or 4,570 shares. Paloma Partners Management Company has 2,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 419,100 shares or 4.86% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 144,800 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 0.05% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Limited has 0.1% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Bbva Compass National Bank & Trust reported 6,502 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt, a France-based fund reported 41,234 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of stated it has 0.01% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.04% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Hartford Invest owns 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 2,563 shares. Westwood Management Il stated it has 0.12% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Fort Washington Investment Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 6,218 shares. Citigroup owns 97,937 shares. Westpac Bk reported 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 24 sales for $22.34 million activity. $363,000 worth of stock was sold by ROTHER CHRISTINA V. on Monday, December 10. Shares for $535,382 were sold by TROKA MATTHEW A.. On Monday, November 12 KULEVICH FREDERICK J. sold $216,074 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 2,421 shares. $1.32M worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) was sold by CORLEY CHRISTINA M. 17,143 shares were sold by Richards Thomas E, worth $1.48 million on Thursday, August 16. LEAHY CHRISTINE A also sold $1.47 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, July 10. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E also sold $876,910 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, November 5.

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Vanguard (BSV) stake by 20,256 shares to 87,282 valued at $6.81 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 1,992 shares and now owns 30,492 shares. Vanguard (BND) was reduced too.

