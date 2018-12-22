Bank Of New York Mellon Lifted Parker Hannifin (PH) Position; Perceptron (PRCP)’s Sentiment Is 2.33

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) stake by 0.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 4,249 shares as Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)’s stock declined 13.32%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 950,375 shares with $174.80M value, up from 946,126 last quarter. Parker Hannifin Corp now has $19.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $145.58. About 2.07 million shares traded or 57.02% up from the average. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has declined 18.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Had Seen FY18 Cont Ops EPS $7.38-EPS $7.7; 24/04/2018 – Parker Aerospace Joint Venture ACE Services Adds Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) Certification to its Capabilities; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – Parker Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Main Wheel & Brake STC Kit Now Available for Pilatus PC-7 Mk1 Aircraft; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations; 19/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – NEW DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A 15% INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 66 CENTS PER COMMON SHARE; 19/04/2018 – PARKER BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 30/04/2018 – Parker Completes Divestiture of Facet Filtration Business to Filtration Group Corp

Perceptron Inc (PRCP) investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.88, from 1.45 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 21 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 9 reduced and sold positions in Perceptron Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 6.70 million shares, up from 6.49 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Perceptron Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 17 New Position: 4.

More news for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) were recently published by: Gurufocus.com, which released: “It’s Time to Take a Look at Caterpillar – GuruFocus.com” on December 14, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Resolute Forest Products, The Goldman Sachs Group, Humana, WEX, Parker-Hannifin, and Shoe Carnival â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 11 analysts covering Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Parker Hannifin had 14 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. Argus Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Tuesday, August 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, November 5 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, November 2 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, September 28. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) on Friday, July 6 with “Overweight” rating. On Monday, July 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $704,241 activity. Another trade for 1,605 shares valued at $283,377 was made by Leonti Joseph R on Wednesday, September 5. Bowman William R sold $420,864 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 35 investors sold PH shares while 201 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 98.95 million shares or 1.02% less from 99.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Strategic Glob Advsrs Llc has invested 0.28% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.27% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 208,749 shares. 900 were accumulated by Numerixs Inv Tech Inc. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 2,457 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Capital Fund Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 9,412 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Carret Asset Ltd holds 0.62% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 21,997 shares. Janney Ltd Com stated it has 0.01% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maverick Limited accumulated 32,100 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Co holds 2,560 shares. Nevada-based Whittier Of Nevada has invested 0% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 182,163 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.28% or 10,927 shares in its portfolio.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 335,612 shares to 1.19M valued at $94.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) stake by 1,981 shares and now owns 250,415 shares. Broadcom Inc was reduced too.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. for 944,178 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 159,043 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.42% invested in the company for 549,084 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.42% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,356 shares.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $69.44 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 22.49 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.