BANKEX (BKX) raised 0.17% in less than 24 hours

BANKEX (BKX) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $4.34360000000009E-05 or 0.17% trading at $0.025724971. According to Crypto Experts, BANKEX (BKX) eyes $0.0282974681 target on the road to $0.0467894702665208. BKX last traded at OKEX exchange. It had high of $0.027820758 and low of $0.025171162 for December 21-22. The open was $0.025681535.

BANKEX (BKX) is down -24.45% in the last 30 days from $0.03405 per coin. Its down -64.36% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.07219 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BKX traded at $0.2959. BKX has 400.00 million coins mined giving it $10.29 million market cap. BANKEX maximum coins available are 400.00M. BKX uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 11/07/2017.

BANKEX is developing a tokenization technology that uses the blockchain technology to offer advanced Proof-of-Asset protocol for the financial markets. By using Smart Contracts, BANKEX ensures that the asset is: validated, turned it into a token, and placed on the market for trading.

BKX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token that is used in the Proof-of-Asset Protocol ecosystem for payment purposes in order to create Smart Assets of different classes. BKX token is also used as a remuneration to the Asset Community for product mining.