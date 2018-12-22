Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Wipro Ltd (WIT) stake by 159.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 80,000 shares as Wipro Ltd (WIT)’s stock declined 5.06%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 130,027 shares with $677,000 value, up from 50,027 last quarter. Wipro Ltd now has $20.57B valuation. The stock decreased 4.09% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 5.08 million shares traded or 395.40% up from the average. Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) has declined 1.93% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WIT News: 25/04/2018 – WIPRO AGREES TO SELL HOSTED DATA CENTER SERVICES OPS FOR $405M; 29/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Wipro Ltd. – Announcement Under Regulation 30 (Lodr)-Press Release / Media Release; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO SEES 1Q IT SERVICES REVENUE $2.02B TO $2.07B; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO REVISE 1Q OUTLOOK BASED ON ACTUAL DEAL CLOSING DATE; 07/03/2018 Druva Partners with Wipro to Bring Data Management-as-a-Service for Wipro’s LiVE Workspace™ Suite of Offerings; 08/03/2018 – Siasat Daily: Wipro chairman Azim Premji quietly donate more to philanthropic causes; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO 4Q OTHER INCOME 5.36B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Wipro to Transition 8 Data Centers and Over 900 Employees of Hosted Data Center Services Business to Ensono; 25/04/2018 – WIPRO TO MERGE 4 UNITS WITH ITSELF

Analysts expect Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) to report $1.05 EPS on January, 23.They anticipate $0.34 EPS change or 47.89% from last quarter's $0.71 EPS. BANR's profit would be $37.25M giving it 12.46 P/E if the $1.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.19 EPS previously, Banner Corporation's analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 721,759 shares traded or 295.04% up from the average. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) has risen 3.01% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.01% the S&P500.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $126,426 activity. $4,726 worth of Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) shares were sold by ORRICO BRENT A. 1,500 shares were sold by Layman John R, worth $86,712. Conner Peter sold $34,988 worth of stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial services and products to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.86 billion. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, cash management services, and retirement savings plans. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans, including owner-occupied, investment properties, and multifamily residential real estate; construction, land, and land development loans; residential mortgage loans; commercial business loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile, and boat and recreational vehicle loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

More notable recent Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "BANR vs. HFWA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Banner Corporation to Attend Piper Jaffray Western Bank Symposium – GlobeNewswire" published on November 07, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: "Banner Corporation Completes Acquisition of Skagit Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold Banner Corporation shares while 60 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.04 million shares or 1.97% less from 28.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 97,125 shares. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 96,799 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.04% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 16,300 shares. 21,960 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% or 12,047 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). Nwq Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.3% or 257,950 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com reported 739,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 71,780 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR). 2,588 are held by Ameritas Inv Inc. Prudential Finance reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.02% invested in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) for 20,341 shares.

More notable recent Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Wipro Achieves 'Cloud Elite' Status in Oracle PartnerNetwork Cloud Program – Business Wire" on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Wipro Digital to Expand Asia Pacific Design Capabilities in Australia – Business Wire" published on December 11, 2018, Businesswire.com published: "Wipro Launches Automotive Innovation Center in Detroit, Michigan – Business Wire" on December 11, 2018.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Korea Electric Pwr (NYSE:KEP) stake by 63,500 shares to 32,519 valued at $428,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) stake by 17,638 shares and now owns 177,134 shares. Sk Telecom Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Wipro (NYSE:WIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wipro had 2 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of WIT in report on Thursday, September 13 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura on Tuesday, June 26 to “Neutral”.