Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 17.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 12,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.59 million, up from 72,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $313.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 03/04/2018 – Anvil International Acquires FlexHead from Atkore International Group Inc; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 22/05/2018 – MRC Global at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Inc (GS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 19,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 186,390 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.80 million, up from 166,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.96% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $160.05. About 8.96M shares traded or 128.44% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 28.05% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 26/03/2018 – Mint: Goldman Sachs in talks to acquire stake in Royal Sundaram; 09/03/2018 – Lloyd Blankfein became chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs on June 28, 2006; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 18/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS CEO BLANKFEIN SAYS PROSPECTS FOR MARKETS LOOK GOOD – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $6,617 MLN VS $5,487 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – MOVES-BlackRock hires Goldman’s Neary as top compliance officer exits; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video); 08/03/2018 – BARCLAYS PLC BARC.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.2%

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 1,150 shares worth $125,281.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $967.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,786 shares to 501,722 shares, valued at $41.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 16,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,558 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,900 are held by Hamel Inc. Choate Advsrs holds 104,421 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Ssi Invest invested in 11,499 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability has 10.86M shares. 70,898 were reported by Boys Arnold And Incorporated. 114,108 are held by Northpointe Limited Company. Tower Bridge invested in 0% or 78,300 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc reported 9,083 shares stake. Sadoff Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,880 shares. Drexel Morgan And invested in 3,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp owns 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 113,097 shares. The California-based Laurel Grove Cap Ltd Llc has invested 2.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 1.07 million shares. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 5,413 shares. Chou Assocs Incorporated holds 109,275 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold GS shares while 343 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 252.31 million shares or 2.19% less from 257.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corp accumulated 15,369 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Nebraska-based Cls Investments Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Raymond James Na accumulated 9,062 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 0.02% stake. Moreover, Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 100 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.48% or 257,715 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 452,500 shares. Johnson Counsel owns 1,725 shares. Check Capital Mngmt Inc Ca accumulated 2,380 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.47% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Art Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 217,251 shares. Eagle Asset accumulated 12,453 shares. Bb&T Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,022 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 4,090 shares to 327,930 shares, valued at $24.49M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,499 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.95 million activity.

Among 32 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.