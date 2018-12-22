Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cigna Corporation (Put) (CI) stake by 85.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 85,600 shares as Cigna Corporation (Put) (CI)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Capstone Investment Advisors Llc holds 14,800 shares with $3.08M value, down from 100,400 last quarter. Cigna Corporation (Put) now has $44.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24 million shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna is close to buying Express Scripts: Report; 08/03/2018 – US health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67bn deal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna: Deal Represents 31% Premium to Express Scripts Wednesday Closing Price; 09/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – IF MERGER DEAL TERMINATED BY EITHER CO, CIGNA UNDER FURTHER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, CIGNA MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO REVERSE FEE OF $2.1 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CI HAS COMMITTED FINANCING FROM MS,BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ; 13/03/2018 – A.M. Best Places Credit Ratings of Cigna Corporation and Its Insurance Subsidiaries Under Review With Negative Implications; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – “INTENDED ALL STAFF INVOLVED WOULD BE OFFERED SIMILAR ROLES WITH CIGNA OR ANZ”; 05/04/2018 – Cigna Corporation’s First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Details; 02/05/2018 – Veritas Asset Buys New 1% Position in Cigna; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets new migraine drugs to change U.S. pricing dynamic

Baskin Financial Services Inc increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 4.26% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baskin Financial Services Inc acquired 11,204 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 5.88%. The Baskin Financial Services Inc holds 274,203 shares with $16.33M value, up from 262,999 last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $60.56B valuation. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 1.47 million shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 16.84% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK TAKES `MULTI-PRONGED PROCESS’ ON TACKLING CYBER RISK; 29/05/2018 – Noninterest Income Boosts Scotiabank’s Top Line — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Scotiabank beats profit expectations, market underwhelmed; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA 2Q CET1 RATIO 12%, EST. 11.7%; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS HELPED FACILITATE MEETINGS BETWEEN PRIVATE, PUBLIC SECTOR LEADERS IN MEXICO AND CANADA ABOUT NAFTA; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 21/03/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA CEO PORTER SPEAKS AT TORONTO EVENT; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS HARD TO DISENTANGLE B-20 FROM HOUSING SLOWDOWN; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia had 6 analyst reports since August 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by IBC on Tuesday, November 27. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity.

Among 8 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cigna had 8 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Thursday, December 13. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $304 target. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of CI in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased Coca Cola Co (Put) (NYSE:KO) stake by 239,000 shares to 246,300 valued at $11.38 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) stake by 58,300 shares and now owns 69,100 shares. Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 7,500 shares. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia stated it has 109,423 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 2,595 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,629 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 288 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc accumulated 57,229 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 0.41% or 72,000 shares. Bokf Na owns 8,306 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.26% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Hap Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 43,627 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Davenport And Limited Liability Corp owns 1,575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp owns 2,245 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has 0.39% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 87,083 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 12,466 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.21 million activity. 238 Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) shares with value of $46,101 were sold by ZOLLARS WILLIAM D. Sadler Jason D had sold 21,189 shares worth $4.51 million. Triplett Michael W had sold 2,825 shares worth $605,253.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.