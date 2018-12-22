Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 12.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 121,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.48% with the market. The hedge fund held 875,989 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.42M, down from 997,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 23.96 million shares traded or 87.08% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 18.95% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 37.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 16,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,398 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.37 million, up from 44,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.52. About 10.89M shares traded or 99.40% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 22.64% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. To Expand Mortgage Banking Business With Acquisition Of Franklin American Mortgage Company; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Svcs 1Q EPS $1.22; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter Net Income of $388 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.78; 23/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZFS)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CFG shares while 207 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 431.19 million shares or 2.09% less from 440.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 98,045 shares. 49,147 were accumulated by Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd. Holderness invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Counselors Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Alps Inc invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 200,518 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Basswood Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 2.79% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). National Pension Service reported 516,002 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Schwab Charles Management has 2.45M shares. 344,249 are owned by Amp Capital Investors. Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 12,442 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 87,116 shares. 7,150 were reported by Mgmt Associate Ny.

Among 26 analysts covering Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Citizens Financial Group had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of CFG in report on Monday, October 24 with “Outperform” rating. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. The company was initiated on Tuesday, November 24 by Piper Jaffray. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was initiated by Vining Sparks with “Buy” on Friday, April 20. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, November 15 to “Perform”. The company was upgraded on Monday, January 11 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, October 20. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. Zacks upgraded the shares of CFG in report on Friday, August 21 to “Sell” rating.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87 million and $329.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18,253 shares to 21,947 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,243 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $614,440 activity. 14,000 shares valued at $508,480 were bought by KOCH CHARLES JOHN on Tuesday, October 23.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 169,987 shares to 232,259 shares, valued at $8.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 17,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Live Oak Bancshares Inc.

Among 36 analysts covering Keycorp (NYSE:KEY), 24 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Keycorp had 122 analyst reports since July 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, November 24 the stock rating was initiated by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 12 by Standpoint Research. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, April 21. Morgan Stanley maintained KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Tuesday, April 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 24 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, July 11. Bernstein downgraded the shares of KEY in report on Wednesday, November 16 to “Mkt Perform” rating. On Monday, August 29 the stock rating was downgraded by Piperjaffray to “Neutral”.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 30.56% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.36 per share. KEY’s profit will be $486.24 million for 7.61 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.15, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold KEY shares while 214 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 792.69 million shares or 1.45% less from 804.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Adage Cap Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 1.77 million shares. 18,175 were reported by Marshwinds Advisory Co. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 40,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Nordea Invest holds 0.02% or 435,487 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10,337 shares. 131,703 were accumulated by Raymond James Advsr. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bp Public invested in 122,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Invesco has 0.13% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wg Shaheen And Dba Whitney And Co reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wealthfront Corporation invested in 54,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,183 were accumulated by Assetmark. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.07% or 94,687 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $6.36 million activity. The insider Evans Trina M sold 27,674 shares worth $572,105. MOONEY BETH E bought $182,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Gorman Christopher M. had sold 288,546 shares worth $6.00M. $92,750 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was bought by KIMBLE DONALD R on Friday, November 2. Another trade for 6,963 shares valued at $127,910 was sold by Highsmith Carlton L. Dallas H James bought $199,984 worth of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) on Monday, July 23.

