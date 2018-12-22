Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund (VGI) investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.73, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 11 sold and trimmed holdings in Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund. The investment professionals in our database now have: 1.29 million shares, down from 1.32 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Virtus Global Multi-sector Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 8 New Position: 9.

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 46.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 877,491 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock declined 5.41%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.75M shares with $253.70M value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $15.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57M shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund for 142,068 shares. Nine Masts Capital Ltd owns 56,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Usca Ria Llc has 0.2% invested in the company for 145,485 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,826 shares.

The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 92,431 shares traded or 32.21% up from the average. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (VGI) has declined 36.52% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.52% the S&P500.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

