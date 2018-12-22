Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 1.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,674 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.01M, down from 149,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $124.26. About 25.45M shares traded or 137.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 23.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/03/2018 – TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS EXPECTS VISA LIBERALISATION FROM EU; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 19.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 937,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259.52 million, down from 4.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $67.1. About 1.48M shares traded or 169.41% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 4.77% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.77% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties Announces Executive Transition; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.75 TO $5.90; 17/04/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 33 investors sold V shares while 655 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 0.85% less from 1.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Planning Advsrs Lc stated it has 34,086 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 377 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 373,489 shares. Barnett & Communication has 0.11% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 779 were accumulated by Qci Asset Management Inc. Sandy Spring Comml Bank accumulated 33,941 shares or 0.42% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 38,094 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 30,063 were reported by Redmond Asset. Greenleaf Trust reported 0.36% stake. Barometer Cap Management Incorporated reported 223,627 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. 74,636 were accumulated by Westwood Holding Gru. Moreover, Kj Harrison And Prtn has 0.92% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Oxbow Limited Liability Company owns 22,952 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd holds 0.38% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 55,562 shares. Town & Country Bancorporation & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 19,990 shares.

Among 44 analysts covering Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Visa Inc. had 144 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Robert W. Baird. On Monday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, August 22 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, September 28, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 12 by Bernstein. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 16. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, February 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $16.70 million activity. On Monday, December 3 HOFFMEISTER JAMES H sold $325,541 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,252 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.08 per share. V’s profit will be $2.73B for 25.05 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $416.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,812 shares to 26,232 shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,875 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.43 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 20 investors sold EPR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 64.05 million shares or 0.96% less from 64.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer has 124,879 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus holds 0% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) or 4,800 shares. Tower Research Lc (Trc) reported 5,539 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 0% or 7,680 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests holds 1.23 million shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Umb Savings Bank N A Mo invested in 3,028 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 87,481 were accumulated by Barclays Public. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 46,781 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 136,748 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Coldstream Management holds 14,429 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 198,535 shares. Raymond James & reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.69 million activity. 7,250 shares valued at $505,688 were sold by Peterson Mark Alan on Thursday, November 1. Shares for $300,647 were sold by Mater Tonya L. on Wednesday, November 7. The insider BROWN PETER C sold $140,740.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 160,520 shares to 362,999 shares, valued at $33.74M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cms Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) by 15,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Among 13 analysts covering EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. EPR Properties had 40 analyst reports since September 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 9 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the shares of EPR in report on Monday, March 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 27. On Tuesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. On Tuesday, December 19 the stock rating was initiated by Suntrust Robinson with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 21. The company was upgraded on Friday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report.

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.29 per share. EPR’s profit will be $102.58M for 12.16 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.66% negative EPS growth.