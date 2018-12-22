Bb&T Securities Has Boosted Its Micron Technology (MU) Position; II-VI (IIVI) Had 2 Bulls

Among 4 analysts covering II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. II-VI had 7 analyst reports since July 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. Morgan Stanley downgraded II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) on Monday, July 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, November 13 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by FBR Capital. See II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) latest ratings:

Bb&T Securities Llc increased Micron Technology Inc (MU) stake by 81.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bb&T Securities Llc acquired 22,601 shares as Micron Technology Inc (MU)’s stock declined 22.49%. The Bb&T Securities Llc holds 50,283 shares with $2.27M value, up from 27,682 last quarter. Micron Technology Inc now has $33.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 54.63M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 21/05/2018 – Micron Ships lndustry’s First Quad-Level Cell NAND SSD; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $7.60 million activity. $5.40M worth of stock was sold by SWITZ ROBERT E on Monday, July 2. On Friday, July 20 Thorsen Steven L. JR sold $2.20 million worth of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 40,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 93 investors sold MU shares while 253 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 256 raised stakes. 767.36 million shares or 3.16% less from 792.40 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested in 5,102 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch Grp Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 317 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 6,636 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,602 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.44% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 0.34% or 989,600 shares. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech holds 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 229,722 shares. Kessler Inv Group Ltd holds 0.98% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 20,994 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 840,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Research Glob holds 875,664 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. At Bank owns 84,814 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 0.09% or 216,325 shares in its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Micron Technology had 16 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, September 12 to “Neutral”. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 28 with “Buy”. On Monday, September 17 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) rating on Friday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $48 target. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, September 21. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 27. The stock of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, September 17.

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AAXJ) stake by 15,802 shares to 97,891 valued at $6.91M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Johnson Ctls Intl Plc stake by 41,304 shares and now owns 375,538 shares. Jefferies Finl Group Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold II-VI Incorporated shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 54.97 million shares or 3.92% less from 57.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osterweis Capital Mgmt holds 125,220 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc owns 5,140 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Ltd has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.05% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). S&T Commercial Bank Pa invested in 8,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 1,174 shares. Sei holds 1,428 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 98,636 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 39,841 shares. Bard Assocs has invested 3.89% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 94,599 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 6,884 shares. 11,233 are held by M&T State Bank. D E Shaw And has invested 0% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Citadel Advsrs Llc reported 1.17M shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $950,255 activity. KRAMER FRANCIS J sold 910 shares worth $45,500. Wagner David G sold $9,800 worth of stock or 200 shares. On Thursday, August 16 the insider PELAEZ MARC Y E sold $203,633.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The companyÂ’s II-VI Laser Solutions segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials for use in high-power CO2 lasers, and fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools, as well as offers direct diode lasers for industrial lasers under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brands; compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for optical components, wireless devices, and high-speed communication systems applications; and 6-inch gallium arsenide wafers for use in production of high performance lasers and integrated circuits under the II-VI EpiWorks and II-VI OptoElectronic Devices Division brands. It has a 21.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s II-VI Photonics segment provides crystal materials, optics, microchip lasers, and optoelectronic modules for use in optical communication networks, and other various consumer and commercial applications.

The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 2.53M shares traded or 331.89% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 20.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.07% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C, EST. 49C; 12/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 14/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA FOR ABOUT $85M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC llVl.O : DEUTSCHE BANK INITIATES WITH BUY, $56 TARGET PRICE; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH; 15/03/2018 – II-VI: 3-D Sensing, Silicon Carbide, EUV Prompt Davidson to Say Buy — Barron’s Blog