Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 2.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 60,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $68.56 million, down from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $21.28. About 19.25M shares traded or 255.72% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 27.88% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 423.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 24,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,661 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49 million, up from 5,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $42.38. About 9.20 million shares traded or 85.93% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has declined 5.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Expense $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Return on Average Common Shareholders’ Equity 11.43%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B

Among 32 analysts covering BB&T Corp (NYSE:BBT), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BB&T Corp had 115 analyst reports since July 17, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 27 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 25. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5400 target in Thursday, April 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 5. The stock has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, August 10 report. CLSA maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Friday, September 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Friday, October 16 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 26 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Playing M&A Bingo With BB&T – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For BB&T – Benzinga” published on October 17, 2018, Zacks.com published: “BB&T’s (BBT) Ratings Affirmed by Moody’s, Outlook Stable – Zacks.com” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BB&T makes $500000, five-year commitment to fund ‘Ron Clark Academy Training Day’ for teachers – PRNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T to demolish old HQ in Wilson, erect new, $35M building – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2018.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 3 insider sales for $2,533 activity. On Thursday, December 6 Graney Patrick C III bought $199,747 worth of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 4,200 shares. The insider QUBEIN NIDO R sold $141,790.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 50 investors sold BBT shares while 288 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 477.03 million shares or 2.36% less from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Of Virginia Va accumulated 0.15% or 23,519 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 8.47M shares. Bartlett & Co Limited Liability holds 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 11,775 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.09% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 65,520 shares. 3,774 are held by Barnett. Brandes Invest Prtnrs LP holds 0.22% or 200,903 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications has invested 0.06% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Papp L Roy & Associate has invested 0.05% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). New York-based Kemnay Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.4% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Willis Investment Counsel owns 443,932 shares. Moreover, Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt has 2.16% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). 49,210 were accumulated by Amg Natl Financial Bank. Ancora Advisors Ltd Co, a Us-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cypress Capital Management Llc (Wy) has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 300 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $641.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49,007 shares to 38,656 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,906 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 58.06% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.31 per share. WY’s profit will be $97.40M for 40.92 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.57% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Weyerhaeuser Company had 41 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Thursday, June 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $3600 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of WY in report on Friday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) rating on Friday, October 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 15 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 13 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 9 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, November 2. On Friday, November 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole to “Outperform”. As per Monday, January 9, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, September 22.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70 billion and $2.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 398,784 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $94.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More news for Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Lumber Recovers Marginally While WY Sits Near The Lows – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “An Update On Lumber And Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 19, 2018 is yet another important article.