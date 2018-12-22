Bbt Capital Management Llc increased Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) stake by 190% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bbt Capital Management Llc acquired 19,000 shares as Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH)’s stock declined 8.29%. The Bbt Capital Management Llc holds 29,000 shares with $1.04M value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Dish Network Corp (Put) now has $11.70B valuation. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 6.30M shares traded or 99.52% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has declined 34.67% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH FILES AMENDMENTS TO NORTHSTAR PACTS WITH SEC; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 13/03/2018 DISH names The Richards Group its new creative agency of record; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks

Maryland Capital Management decreased Mastercard Inc Class A (MA) stake by 1.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management sold 2,968 shares as Mastercard Inc Class A (MA)’s stock declined 6.43%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 160,070 shares with $35.63 million value, down from 163,038 last quarter. Mastercard Inc Class A now has $180.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37M shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 9 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 12 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 27 by Buckingham Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, November 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $248 target. JP Morgan maintained the shares of MA in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, October 1 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $224 target in Thursday, July 19 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $230 target in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, July 12. The company was maintained on Friday, July 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold MA shares while 531 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 734.72 million shares or 0.86% less from 741.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Mechanics Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adirondack Trust holds 499 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company invested in 3.25% or 389,364 shares. Davenport & Co Lc holds 371,336 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Capital Advsr Limited Limited holds 0.04% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.32% or 161,699 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.48% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 6.8% or 44,410 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 25,545 shares stake. 2,680 were accumulated by Arete Wealth Lc. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.85% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,110 are held by Waters Parkerson Commerce Ltd Com. Interocean Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.42% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ing Groep Nv has 3.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 787,055 shares. Blue Fincl Cap accumulated 2.46% or 22,435 shares.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $473,978 activity. Shares for $959,993 were sold by Haythornthwaite Richard on Monday, December 17. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 2,475 shares worth $486,015.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57B for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold DISH shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.76 million shares or 0.04% less from 217.83 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.01% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 15,400 shares. Lansdowne Partners (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 25,610 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jefferies Fin Group Incorporated Inc invested in 108,818 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Mad River Investors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,625 shares. Fil owns 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,536 were reported by Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk). Walleye Trading invested 0.04% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). 646 were accumulated by Guardian Life Of America. James Investment Rech has 0.08% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 56,990 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt holds 1.30M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Botty Invsts has 0.68% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Mason Street Lc holds 32,204 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 47,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Invsts accumulated 60,903 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 15,393 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. DISH Network had 6 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, October 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Friday, September 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $39 target. The stock of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Macquarie Research. As per Monday, August 13, the company rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson. The company was maintained on Thursday, December 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) stake by 10,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $13.01 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Cargurus Inc was reduced too.

