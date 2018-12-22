Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 53,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,963 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.05M, up from 443,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 3.59M shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 11/05/2018 – Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2022 – Key Vendors are Berry Global, Greif, LC Packaging, Mondi Group & Sonoco Products Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL CONFIRMS FY ADJUSTED FCF VIEW; 15/03/2018 – BERRY GLOBAL, NOVOLEX ARE SAID TO BID FOR COVERIS U.S. UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 15/05/2018 – Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Exits Position in Berry Global

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 12.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc bought 21,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 187,805 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.50 million, up from 166,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 16.28M shares traded or 104.82% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS NOTES TENDER OFFERS FROM $1B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B AGGREGATE BU

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 6 by Bernstein. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50 target in Thursday, March 23 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 21 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Friday, April 15 to “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 25 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 29. PiperJaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 18 report. The rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line” on Monday, December 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 88,607 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.29% or 240,830 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation owns 161,185 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd (Trc) invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,152 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.02% or 113,265 shares. Lpl Financial Lc reported 56,986 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.03% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Private Advisor Limited Com invested in 27,054 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.19% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp holds 11.63 million shares. Amp Investors Limited invested in 186,309 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.26% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Sterling Ltd Liability Corporation reported 29,400 shares stake. New York-based Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 12,780 shares to 33,782 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,177 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Gratia Cap Lc owns 3.21% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 105,200 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 438,201 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 633,510 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Burney has invested 0.12% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Neuberger Berman Llc reported 5,380 shares. Brinker stated it has 0.08% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 7,407 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp owns 13,705 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 84,336 are held by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Vanguard Gru Incorporated reported 11.43M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 94 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 343,591 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 14,591 shares in its portfolio.

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 11 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 7 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BERY in report on Friday, August 26 with “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 8. Barclays Capital maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) rating on Monday, February 12. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $70 target. The rating was initiated by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, June 15 with “Overweight”. The rating was initiated by Jefferies on Thursday, October 13 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the shares of BERY in report on Tuesday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, December 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Citigroup.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 6,898 shares to 155,431 shares, valued at $11.65M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,327 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).