Wheatland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 24.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wheatland Advisors Inc bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18,948 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 15,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wheatland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO SAYS FIRE CONTROLLED WITHIN TIME CAUSING NO EFFECT ON PLANT AND MACHINERY; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 34.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 91,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,185 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.34M, up from 264,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 1.71 million shares traded or 99.15% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE 737 MAX ORDER VALUED AT $936.8M; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ORDER VALUED AT $936.8 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – REVENUE OF $381 MLN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, UP 5.8%; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Retirement Planning owns 3,199 shares. Veritas Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 385 shares. Caz Invests Ltd Partnership holds 2.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,750 shares. First Advisors Lp reported 1.70 million shares. Plante Moran Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,579 shares. Next Fin Group Incorporated Inc, Texas-based fund reported 13,538 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability owns 86,063 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Signature Fin Mgmt Inc invested in 0.42% or 28,661 shares. Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Keating Investment Counselors accumulated 61,668 shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Llc stated it has 56,906 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,854 shares. Mairs Power holds 340,019 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, April 20. TheStreet downgraded the shares of PG in report on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Tuesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $8500 target. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Wednesday, December 21. Pritchard Capital maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 19 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 24. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 22 by UBS. The company was maintained on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 insider sales for $98.11 million activity. $5.79 million worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Friday, November 9. $347,237 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. Majoras Deborah P sold $451,186 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. Magesvaran Suranjan sold 3,227 shares worth $269,526. Fish Kathleen B sold $50,004 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, August 27. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Moeller Jon R sold $904,795.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Best Stock Charts Going Into 2019 – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G completes $4B acquisition – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Defying the Market Selloff, Including Cronos – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F had bought 2,000 shares worth $71,540 on Tuesday, December 11. Levy Grant A also sold $676,973 worth of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) on Thursday, September 13. The insider Baer Marc H sold 10,000 shares worth $462,236.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10,144 shares to 128,695 shares, valued at $19.32 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont by 131,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,903 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Dutch Shell.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Air Lease (AL) Announces Lease Placement of 15 New Airbus Aircraft with Vistara – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of One New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Aircraft with Aeromexico – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of One New Airbus A321-200 Aircraft with Frontier Airlines – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Air Lease Corporation Announces Lease Placement of Two New Airbus A321neo Aircraft with Air Macau – Business Wire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Air Lease: The Proportions Of Doubling – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0.01% or 443,432 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Shell Asset Mngmt accumulated 14,426 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 592,208 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 5,318 shares. Counsel Lc Ny holds 671,096 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Cambiar Invsts Lc owns 100,206 shares. 12,992 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 36,900 shares. First Mercantile Commerce holds 0.01% or 650 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 88,253 shares stake. Grp has 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,804 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp reported 189,070 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Old National Financial Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL).

Among 13 analysts covering Air Lease (NYSE:AL), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Air Lease had 50 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $47 target in Thursday, October 19 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4500 target in Friday, August 4 report. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, November 10 report. On Friday, November 10 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 24. DA Davidson initiated Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) rating on Friday, August 21. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $50 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, July 10. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87.0 target in Friday, February 23 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 7 with “Buy”.