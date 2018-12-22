Beach Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 18.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.09 million, up from 24,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC C.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 27/03/2018 – The New York Times reported in February that Citigroup lent Kushner Cos and one of its partners $325 million in the spring of 2017 shortly after Citigroup’s chief executive, Michael Corbat, met with Kushner in the White House

Linden Advisors Lp increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 200% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 900,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 8.67M shares traded or 54.37% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 55.54% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRUSTEE QUALITY ASSESSMENT OF DEUTSCHE BANK; 29/05/2018 – WORKSPACE GROUP PLC WKP.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM BUY; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank investors reject bid to remove chairman from board; 12/04/2018 – S&P PLACED DEUTSCHE BANK TRUST CO. DELAWARE ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 11/05/2018 – At Deutsche Bank’s U.S. Unit, Anxiety Grows Before Ax Falls (5); 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investor-Relations Chief John Andrews Leaving After Five Years -Memo; 24/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank: In Prime Finance Leverage Exposure to Be Reduced by a Quarter; 18/04/2018 – 68HK: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubspot Inc 0.25 1Jun22 (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $5.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Helix Ener Solut 4.125 15Sep23 (Prn) by 11.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Biopha 3.25 01Nov23 (Prn).

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) – EUR/USD Forecast: Hangover On Powell’s Punch Bowl And No Painkiller In Sight – Benzinga” published on November 29, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Deutsche Bank (DB) Board Member Matherat’s Office Said to be Raided, Matherat is its Chief Regulatory Officer – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Despite Bad News, Bank of America Stock Still Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Is Sinking To Fresh Lows – Benzinga” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Invsts has 20.80M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 118,000 shares. Greystone Management Ltd Liability holds 120,889 shares or 3.75% of its portfolio. Stuyvesant Capital reported 5.89% stake. Crystal Rock holds 7.51% or 152,125 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Mgmt holds 8,070 shares. Roanoke Asset has invested 1.96% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sonata Cap Group has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 6,352 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital invested in 749 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsr holds 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 24,520 shares. Philadelphia Tru has 2.34% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Barrett Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Company Pa holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 182,073 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.22% or 245,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Citi regional executives get new responsibilities in 2019 – StreetInsider.com” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

