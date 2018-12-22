BeardDollars (BRDD) registered -23.08% decline for a day

BeardDollars (BRDD) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.0002324514 or -23.08% trading at $0.000774838. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, BeardDollars (BRDD) eyes $0.0008523218 target on the road to $0.00176190502376682. BRDD last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0010072894 and low of $0.000774838 for December 21-22. The open was $0.0010072894.

BeardDollars (BRDD) is down -25.28% in the last 30 days from $0.001037 per coin. Its down -52.26% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.001623 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago BRDD traded at $0.003586. BeardDollars maximum coins available are 21.21M. BRDD uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 07/02/2016.

BeardDollars is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created in association with www.crossedpistols.com, a website that provides apparel and home made beard products worldwide at affordable prices. All purchases made with BRDD with result in an additional 5% discount on top of any other offers currently going.