Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) stake by 6.67% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc analyzed 53,217 shares as Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)'s stock declined 1.95%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 744,120 shares with $33.14 million value, down from 797,337 last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management now has $35.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 2.10 million shares traded or 68.64% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has declined 3.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) stake by 57.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc analyzed 104,011 shares as Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO)'s stock declined 5.37%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 76,769 shares with $1.88 million value, down from 180,780 last quarter. Patterson Companies Inc now has $1.85B valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 2.45 million shares traded or 53.85% up from the average. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 35.98% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.98% the S&P500.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Wingstop Inc stake by 22,321 shares to 49,076 valued at $3.35 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 2.80M shares and now owns 3.88M shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Patterson Companies had 3 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 31 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) rating on Friday, August 31. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $19 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold PDCO shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 91.24 million shares or 4.08% less from 95.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 41,765 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,383 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 284 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.16M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 49,251 shares. Fairpointe Limited Liability Corp reported 2.32% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 747,937 were accumulated by Cove Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 58,594 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 29,302 shares stake. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 150,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has 12,636 shares. Thompson Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 13,480 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 16,666 shares. Phocas Financial Corp holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 246,205 shares.

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 11, 2018