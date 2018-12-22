Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 764.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voloridge Investment Management Llc acquired 339,419 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 8.95%. The Voloridge Investment Management Llc holds 383,803 shares with $26.11M value, up from 44,384 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $15.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.80% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 4.98 million shares traded or 67.12% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 3.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED BUSINESS & EMPLOYEES WILL BECOME PART OF NEWLY-NAMED HEALTHCARE MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY, EMC K.K; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom to Buy Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business in Japan; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 07/03/2018 – FleishmanHillard Hires Research and Technology Strategist Matt Groch to Lead Development of Global Data Analytics Capability; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO) stake by 19.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc acquired 617,566 shares as Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh (APO)’s stock declined 25.05%. The Beck Mack & Oliver Llc holds 3.79M shares with $131.11 million value, up from 3.18M last quarter. Apollo Global Mgmt Llc Cl A Sh now has $9.59B valuation. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $23.75. About 2.65M shares traded or 118.72% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 17.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 21/03/2018 – BLACK: APOLLO HAS ABOUT 100 PEOPLE IN PE, 200 PEOPLE IN CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 12/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – FEW FUNDS AFFILIATED WITH CO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH REALTY PARTNERS TO SELECTIVELY INVEST IN ITALIAN REAL ESTATE MARKET; 30/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 26/03/2018 – Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares April 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.100 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – HNA’S NH HOTEL STAKE IS SAID TO DRAW ELLIOTT, APOLLO INTEREST; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Apollo Global Management Prop Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A’; 11/04/2018 – U.K. Rail Operator FirstGroup Rejects Bid Approach From Apollo

More notable recent Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Apollo to Present at the Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference – GlobeNewswire" on November 27, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "UPDATE: Apollo Global Management (APO) Said to Emerge as Leading Bidder for Arconic (ARNC) – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com" published on December 03, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: "China's HNA in talks to sell Ingram Micro to Apollo Global: source – StreetInsider.com" on December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold APO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 139.67 million shares or 0.86% less from 140.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Gru invested in 0% or 49,574 shares. Sigma Planning reported 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rothschild Inv Corp Il owns 0.33% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 81,577 shares. Hillman Com accumulated 677,448 shares. Catalyst Cap Limited reported 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Destination Wealth holds 2,077 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Grp Incorporated Holding Ag reported 257,742 shares. Texas-based American Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.24% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 757,674 shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 500,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 287,841 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp reported 0% stake. Allen Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Endeavour Cap Advisors accumulated 0.41% or 85,116 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Apollo Global Management had 6 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 21 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) rating on Wednesday, November 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Citigroup maintained Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) on Thursday, November 1 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, July 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) stake by 8,210 shares to 45,200 valued at $2.38 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 54,721 shares and now owns 933,395 shares. Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) was reduced too.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 6,998 shares to 4,684 valued at $309,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) stake by 46,303 shares and now owns 14,838 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 49 investors sold OMC shares while 234 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 226.63 million shares or 1.94% less from 231.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Missouri-based Country Club Trust Na has invested 1.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. Nordea Inv Management stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Atlas Browninc reported 6,290 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 1,034 shares. Blume Capital stated it has 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). British Columbia Inv Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Anchor Advisors Lc accumulated 0.06% or 23,548 shares. Quantum Mngmt holds 18,189 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers reported 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh, Germany-based fund reported 17,051 shares. Foster Motley owns 0.18% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 18,070 shares. 17,425 are owned by Hays Advisory Llc. Cooke Bieler LP invested in 1.68M shares. Ruggie invested in 43 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group had 3 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold” on Monday, July 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of OMC in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Wells Fargo.

More news for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were recently published by: Prnewswire.com, which released: "FleishmanHillard Launches Tech Trends 2019 Report – PRNewswire" on December 18, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. Shares for $1.01 million were sold by Nelson Jonathan B. on Friday, October 19. 100 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) shares with value of $6,881 were sold by Hewitt Dennis E.. On Thursday, July 19 RICE LINDA JOHNSON sold $33,260 worth of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) or 475 shares.