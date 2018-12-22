Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 41.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 3,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,693 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.05 million, up from 8,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 11/05/2018 – U.S. investigates bloodstream infections for link to heparin syringes; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 786 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.06M, up from 3,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon has surged 35 percent this year, dwarfing Alphabet’s 4 percent gain; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 05/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: Amazon is planning to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 09/05/2018 – Walmart fought hard for this deal because it could be crucial in its fight against Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Signs Exclusive 2-year Deal With Oscar-winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 01/05/2018 – Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 28 shares. Comgest Global Investors Sas reported 726,050 shares. Argent Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 1,483 shares. Saratoga And Inv Mgmt has 100,504 shares for 1.77% of their portfolio. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.63% or 37,350 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,135 shares. 4,378 were reported by First City Cap Mgmt Inc. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 22,361 shares. Granite Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Novare Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 1.37% or 33,354 shares in its portfolio. Capital Ny stated it has 1,935 shares. Korea stated it has 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.3% or 237,092 shares. Michigan-based Arcadia Mi has invested 2.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Klingenstein Fields & Commerce Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. On Thursday, November 8 the insider Lim James C sold $1.26 million. On Friday, November 30 Borzi James W sold $1.49M worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 5,887 shares. Shares for $3.18 million were sold by FORLENZA VINCENT A. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M worth of stock. RING TIMOTHY M had sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96 million. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28M worth of stock or 5,243 shares.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $319.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 3,369 shares to 1,756 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,255 shares to 3,505 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,938 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

