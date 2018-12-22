Regal Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,175 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54 million, up from 15,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO STILL SEES ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL CLOSE MID-2018; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 23/03/2018 – United Technologies Wins $239.7 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 10/04/2018 – Washington UTC: UTC: Utilities must offer customers an opt-out from advanced meter installation; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 20,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 225,070 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.92M, down from 245,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Mylan presses Pfizer over EpiPen […]; 13/04/2018 – EpiPen shortages seen in Canada, UK but U.S. supply intact; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently Published Study from Spherix Global Insights; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “United Technologies Is Breaking Itself Up Into 3 Companies (NYSE:UTX) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Steven Romick’s Top 5 Holdings as of 3rd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on December 14, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: United Technologies, TJX Companies and Freeport-McMoRan – Investorplace.com” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “United Technologies: The Bull Case Remains Intact – Seeking Alpha” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Death Cross Stocks to Ditch Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $475.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 7,656 shares to 38,368 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii by 8,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,276 shares, and cut its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Mgmt LP reported 0.02% stake. Foothills Asset Management Limited invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.08% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 51,442 are held by Penobscot Invest Mngmt Communications Inc. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa stated it has 15,928 shares or 2.33% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Oh accumulated 0.77% or 9,595 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 126,000 shares. 2,147 were accumulated by Sns Group Limited Liability Company. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 158,145 shares. Hendershot has invested 2.63% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Interstate Bank & Trust has invested 0.19% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,522 shares. Bartlett Lc has invested 2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fincl Architects holds 3,742 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 12,427 shares.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. The insider JOHRI AKHIL sold 3,428 shares worth $465,591.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12500 target in Friday, June 2 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of UTX in report on Monday, June 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, August 31 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, September 19. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 10. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, December 5. Bernstein maintained it with “Hold” rating and $153.0 target in Tuesday, January 30 report. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Thursday, January 26 to “Hold”. Jefferies maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, January 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.70B for 16.38 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.95% negative EPS growth.

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. On Monday, August 13 the insider OLSON LAURIE J sold $418,774.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Thursday, May 12 by Berenberg. Societe Generale initiated the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Hold” rating. SunTrust maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Sunday, January 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, May 2. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. S&P Research maintained the shares of PFE in report on Wednesday, October 28 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $3500 target in Thursday, July 13 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Neutral” on Friday, April 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, January 31.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “European advisory group backs Pfizer’s Avastin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pfizer (PFE), Astellas Pharma Inc. Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 3 ARCHES Trial of XTANDI (enzalutamide) in Men with Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Oncology Biosimilar, ZIRABEV – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer (PFE) Enters Strategic Research Collaboration & License Agreement with Kineta Immuno-Oncology to Develop New Cancer Immunotherapies – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 17, 2018.