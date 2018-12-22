Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB) stake by 6.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 36,225 shares as Mesabi Trust Ctfs (MSB)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 533,200 shares with $14.13 million value, down from 569,425 last quarter. Mesabi Trust Ctfs now has $308.19M valuation. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 75,222 shares traded or 16.61% up from the average. Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) has risen 14.27% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MSB News: 15/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Und A3 & Enh Aa2 To Mesabi East Isd 2711, Mn’s Go Bonds; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 22/04/2018 – DJ Mesabi Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSB)

Among 3 analysts covering Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Monmouth Real Estate had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. See Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) latest ratings:

29/11/2018 Broker: Boenning & Scattergood Rating: Buy New Target: $18.5000

09/10/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $17 Upgrade

29/06/2018 Broker: Boenning \u0026 Scattergood Rating: Outperform New Target: $18.5 Initiates Coverage On

The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.72. About 1.87 million shares traded or 155.57% up from the average. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 23.63% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 12/03/2018 – Democrat Conor Lamb has an edge in the House special election in Pennsylvania in three different turnout models, according to a Monmouth University poll; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It owns, manages, and leases properties to investment-grade tenants on long-term leases. It has a 25.96 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the public equity and real estate markets of the United States.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 20 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $192,531 activity. $9,997 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) shares were bought by Nagelberg Allison. The insider Haimm Brian bought $13,720. HERSTIK NEAL bought $9,993 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) on Wednesday, August 15. Another trade for 122 shares valued at $2,000 was made by LANDY MICHAEL P on Monday, September 17. On Monday, October 15 the insider Miller Kevin S. bought $996. 370 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $8,843 on Thursday, August 16. UMH PROPERTIES – INC. had bought 9,396 shares worth $154,000.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For November 28, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Ciena Tops Q4 Expectations – Benzinga” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth’s Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth: Slow To Recover – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.40 million shares or 0.17% less from 52.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 3,443 shares. Nebraska-based Jrm Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 2.99% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). California-based Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Goldman Sachs holds 119,911 shares. Chatham Grp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 81,225 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 19,040 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). 204,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. 100 are owned by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Credit Suisse Ag holds 166,999 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation has 111,757 shares. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.37% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Da Davidson And Commerce stated it has 286,544 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.