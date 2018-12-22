Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 9.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 7,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,246 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.64M, up from 71,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53 million shares traded or 65.51% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 30/04/2018 – Morgan Properties Acquires a “B-Piece” on $1.3 Billion K-Series Securitization; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MITSUBISHI UFJ MORGAN STANLEY SECURITIES CO. LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Morgan Ventures for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – AdvisorHub: Head of Large Morgan Stanley Graystone Team Takes Quick Leave; 24/05/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY ENDS SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/03/2018 – QUORUM HEALTH CORP QHC.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6.50 FROM $6; RATING EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons; 10/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY: POSITIONING OVERHANG BIG RISK FOR RUB ASSETS

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.76M, up from 46,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $350.31. About 1.28 million shares traded or 126.55% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has declined 15.07% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 23 investors sold EQIX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 75.93 million shares or 0.07% more from 75.88 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.04% or 5,607 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 2.22 million shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com owns 14,500 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company has invested 0.08% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Advisory Inc owns 1,514 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Pension invested in 79,990 shares. Hmi Cap Lc has 12.49% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America holds 3.35% or 101,494 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 107,081 shares stake. Massachusetts Financial Com Ma accumulated 0.02% or 123,864 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs Inc has 65 shares. Asset Mgmt One owns 132,703 shares. 57 were reported by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd Company.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $23.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd. Ads (NYSE:NOAH) by 84,130 shares to 857,444 shares, valued at $36.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) by 505,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.76M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $4.73 million activity. TAYLOR KEITH D sold $643,586 worth of stock. The insider Lee Yau Tat sold $1.07 million. Meyers Charles J also sold $124,079 worth of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hilltop Hldg reported 4,488 shares. Burns J W & Co New York invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Raymond James Tru Na owns 17,538 shares. Mngmt holds 0% or 225 shares. Oakworth reported 385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ruggie Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 11.87 million shares. Community Bankshares Of Raymore has invested 0.11% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc reported 10,500 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 838,587 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc stated it has 8,782 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 871,761 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 451,077 were reported by Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk). Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 36,206 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 0.46% or 6.55 million shares.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81M and $192.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,971 shares to 4,100 shares, valued at $620,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.