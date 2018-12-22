Beech Hill Advisors Lifted Albemarle (ALB) Position By $898,524; Veritiv (VRTV) Shorts Lowered By 17.68%

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased Albemarle Corp (ALB) stake by 37.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beech Hill Advisors Inc acquired 9,076 shares as Albemarle Corp (ALB)’s stock declined 8.57%. The Beech Hill Advisors Inc holds 33,307 shares with $3.32M value, up from 24,231 last quarter. Albemarle Corp now has $7.95B valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.84. About 2.78 million shares traded or 86.07% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 31.02% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.10 – $5.40; 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) had a decrease of 17.68% in short interest. VRTV’s SI was 379,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.68% from 460,900 shares previously. With 137,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)’s short sellers to cover VRTV’s short positions. The SI to Veritiv Corporation’s float is 5.14%. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.99. About 240,032 shares traded or 89.15% up from the average. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has risen 1.02% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 15/03/2018 – Veritiv Brings Expertise, Innovation in Packaging to ISTA’s 2018 TransPack Forum in San Diego; 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv

Among 7 analysts covering Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Albemarle had 8 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 10 by HSBC. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 21 by Oppenheimer. Goldman Sachs upgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on Tuesday, July 3 to “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) rating on Tuesday, December 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $120 target. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $600,315 activity. $299,274 worth of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) was sold by NARWOLD KAREN G.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $62.00 million activity. BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC had sold 1.50M shares worth $62.10M on Tuesday, September 25. Shares for $99,792 were bought by Laschinger Mary A.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $396.01 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

