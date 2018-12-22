Benchmark Capital Advisors increased Apple Computer Inc W/Rts (AAPL) stake by 5.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benchmark Capital Advisors acquired 2,215 shares as Apple Computer Inc W/Rts (AAPL)’s stock declined 22.32%. The Benchmark Capital Advisors holds 40,206 shares with $9.08M value, up from 37,991 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc W/Rts now has $715.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Samsung’s `Curious’ Ties With Apple And Korea: Fully Charged; 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool; 15/03/2018 – Fitbit’s Plan to Conquer Apple (and the World) — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments come a day after the company revealed a new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and revamped education software; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 24/04/2018 – Face-recognition chipmaker AMS hit by Apple order delays; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K

Among 5 analysts covering PolyOne (NYSE:POL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. PolyOne had 5 analyst reports since July 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wellington Shields downgraded the shares of POL in report on Wednesday, October 24 to “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of POL in report on Thursday, October 25 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by SunTrust. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) latest ratings:

11/12/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold New Target: $31 Initiates Coverage On

25/10/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $39 Maintain

25/10/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $50 New Target: $43 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Wellington Shields Old Rating: Gradually Accumulate New Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/07/2018 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Friday, November 2. On Thursday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Canaccord Genuity maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Friday, December 14 with “Buy”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98M. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was sold by KONDO CHRIS.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.05 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $190,140 were bought by Horn J Scott on Monday, October 29. $1.70M worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) was sold by Patterson Robert M. FEARON RICHARD H had bought 4,000 shares worth $120,920 on Thursday, October 25. On Thursday, October 25 ABERNATHY ROBERT E bought $306,422 worth of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 10,000 shares. Midea M. John Jr. bought $32,630 worth of stock or 1,050 shares.