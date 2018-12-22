Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 40.83% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 23,374 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 19.14%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 33,877 shares with $1.93 million value, down from 57,251 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $76.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52 million shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 18/04/2018 – Kevin Johnson’s response to the arrest of two black men at a Philadelphia Starbucks is an “instructive playbook” for other CEOs dealing with crisis; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all company-owned stores on the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias education day; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 29/05/2018 – Pret A Manger sold for $2 bln to Germany’s deal-hungry Reimann family; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 17/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close stores one afternoon in May for racial-bias educatio; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 ADJ EPS $2.48-$2.53

Among 4 analysts covering Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tilly’s had 8 analyst reports since August 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research upgraded the shares of TLYS in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 6 by FBR Capital. Pivotal Research downgraded Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) on Tuesday, September 4 to “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by William Blair to “Outperform” on Thursday, August 30. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 27 by Pivotal Research. See Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $21 New Target: $20 Maintain

06/12/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17 New Target: $14 Upgrade

27/11/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Hold New Target: $17.0000 Maintain

24/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Initiates Coverage On

04/09/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $21 New Target: $22 Downgrade

30/08/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $17 New Target: $26 Maintain

30/08/2018 Broker: William Blair Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

13/08/2018 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $19 Initiates Coverage On

Tilly's, Inc. retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. The company has market cap of $307.48 million. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others. It has a 13.41 P/E ratio. The firm also provides third-party merchandise assortment in its apparel, accessory, and footwear product categories.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 sales for $102.08 million activity. 2.88M shares were sold by SHAKED HEZY, worth $53.26M. 20,000 shares were sold by LEVINE TILLY, worth $292,343 on Wednesday, July 11. $138,420 worth of Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) was sold by KERR JANET. 7,500 Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) shares with value of $142,741 were sold by JOHNSON SETH R.

The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 1.05M shares traded or 85.19% up from the average. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 22.69% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c; 30/05/2018 – TILLYS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES, WHICH INCLUDES E-COMMERCE SALES, INCREASED 0.1% IN TOTAL; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 12/03/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 0.3C; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 22/03/2018 – Baker Tilly Launches CFO Outsourcing and Advisory Service; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.67, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 12 investors sold Tilly's, Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 42.56% more from 13.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prns Incorporated invested in 1,202 shares or 0% of the stock. Hodges Capital Management holds 0.2% or 145,000 shares. Invesco holds 173,954 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 100,702 shares. D E Shaw Communication stated it has 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0% or 674 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Spark Invest Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 147,600 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 13,296 shares. Blackstone Gru Inc Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 0% invested in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) for 17,472 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS). Nantahala Capital Management Limited holds 512,103 shares.

More notable recent Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tilly’s -18% after guidance disappoints – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 11/28: (LZB) (VEEV) (BOX) Higher; (PIXY) (TLYS) (NDLS) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on November 28, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tilly’s, Inc. Announces Revised Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Results – Business Wire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Tilly’s, Inc. (TLYS) Reports Revised Fiscal 2018 3Q Results to Correct Certain Accounting Entries Relating to Inventory; Expects to Open 15-20 Stores in 2019 – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Try to Catch the Falling Knife That Is Tillyâ€™s Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $15.56 million activity. On Monday, August 20 the insider BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200. 166,666 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $8.78 million were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G. ULLMAN MYRON E III also sold $809,738 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 23,375 shares to 27,291 valued at $4.33M in 2018Q3. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) stake by 20,534 shares and now owns 98,936 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Robotti Robert has 75,000 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corp invested in 157,179 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Halsey Assocs Inc Ct holds 224,492 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Fagan Assoc Incorporated holds 1.37% or 58,329 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.19% or 154,540 shares. Hendershot Investments holds 2.96% or 147,171 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 62,514 shares. Roberts Glore & Company Il holds 0.66% or 20,409 shares. Conning Incorporated stated it has 741,316 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Bridges Invest Management Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 94,263 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brandywine Global Inv Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 249,855 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Invest reported 60,870 shares. Torray Ltd Liability, a Maryland-based fund reported 4,000 shares. 496 are held by Elm Advsr Limited.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “BLMN vs. SBUX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks Asks For A Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Chipotle Stock Be An Investor Safe Haven During This Correction? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks: Buy at the High? – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts positive on Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.