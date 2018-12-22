Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 33.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 4,461 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock rose 5.52%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 17,613 shares with $1.24M value, up from 13,152 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $49.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 9.31 million shares traded or 134.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REAFFIRMS EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY COVE POINT COMPLETED PLANNED MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 10/04/2018 – DOMINION’S COVE POINT LNG TERMINAL ENTERS COMMERCIAL SERVICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 725.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired 102,200 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 116,295 shares with $2.88M value, up from 14,095 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $7.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 10.09M shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PulteGroup Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PHM); 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice Pres, Human Re; 15/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s (PHM) Management at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference (Transcript); 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 10/05/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.09/SHR; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Since August 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $711,500 activity. $711,500 worth of stock was bought by HARRIS JOHN W on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Dominion Energy (NYSE:D), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Dominion Energy had 11 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $79 target in Monday, November 19 report. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $79 target in Wednesday, September 19 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by Howard Weil given on Tuesday, July 24. The stock of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, August 2 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, November 2 report. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of D in report on Tuesday, October 9 to “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 23 report.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 3,353 shares to 6,015 valued at $979,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Nike Inc (Put) (NYSE:NKE) stake by 4,520 shares and now owns 100 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 38 investors sold D shares while 323 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 292 raised stakes. 424.97 million shares or 1.45% less from 431.22 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westpac Bk invested in 42,448 shares. 6,790 were accumulated by North Amer Management. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 15,466 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 4,356 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc holds 12,442 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council owns 0.08% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 50,000 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) holds 0.73% or 11,000 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd invested in 0.93% or 49,702 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charter Tru accumulated 0.15% or 18,591 shares. Triangle Wealth reported 17,826 shares. Pinnacle Financial has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 91,906 shares. Bessemer Group, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,395 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $144,800 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $144,800 were sold by ANDERSON BRIAN P on Monday, August 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 52 investors sold PHM shares while 154 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 239.88 million shares or 0.04% more from 239.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Century Cos holds 0.15% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) or 6.10M shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.03% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 434,832 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Chevy Chase Tru invested in 215,772 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.01% or 42,983 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.7% or 214,653 shares. Fort Washington Investment Incorporated Oh stated it has 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 45,771 shares. Massachusetts-based Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.07% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Laffer has invested 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 80,035 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Janney Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). 93,950 were reported by Argyle Capital Mgmt.

Among 8 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. PulteGroup had 12 analyst reports since July 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by BTIG Research. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, September 21. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 14 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PHM in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, October 24. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 7.