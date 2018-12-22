Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 15.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 24,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 189,600 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.51 million, up from 164,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47M shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 06/03/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks for NTIA Support on Spectrum for Utilities; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 12/03/2018 – Avista/Hydro One in Settlement Talks With Washington UTC Staff; 04/05/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS APPROVE WITH CONDITIONS U.S. AEROSPACE GROUP UTC’S UTX.N $23 BLN BID FOR ROCKWELL COLLINS COL.N; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 01/05/2018 – Mission Ready: UTC Aerospace Systems To Support United States Special Operations Command’s Mid-Endurance UAS Program

Berkshire Partners Llc increased its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (WMS) by 28.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Partners Llc bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.76 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.80 million, up from 5.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Partners Llc who had been investing in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $23.68. About 369,028 shares traded or 80.84% up from the average. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) has risen 8.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical WMS News: 29/05/2018 – ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV TO 8C/SHR, WAS 7C, EST. 8C; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE PARTNERS HOLDINGS LLC – INTEND TO REVIEW THEIR INVESTMENT IN ADVANCED DRAINAGE SYSTEMS ON A CONTINUING BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Narrows 4Q Loss; 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems Sees FY19 Sales $1.375B-$1.425B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMS); 29/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 30/05/2018 – Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Appoints New Directors; 23/03/2018 – Advanced Drainage Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Berkshire Partners Llc, which manages about $8.54 billion and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 3.09 million shares to 4.49 million shares, valued at $202.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 6 analysts covering Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Advanced Drainage Systems had 34 analyst reports since November 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 24. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 30. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 14. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 8 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WMS in report on Monday, February 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, January 11. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $2400 target in Monday, July 17 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) on Wednesday, November 30 with “Sector Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.24, from 1.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold WMS shares while 40 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 41.75 million shares or 4.30% less from 43.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 432,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 0.01% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Citadel Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Raymond James Financial holds 13,422 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Company holds 0% or 600 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability reported 50,515 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Allen Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 105,820 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,924 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co has 6,755 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 161,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 5.05M shares. Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS). Gotham Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 18,174 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.12% or 1.80M shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invests LP invested in 24,200 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, December 17. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equalweight” rating in Wednesday, July 27 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, December 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, May 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by UBS. Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, July 22 report. As per Tuesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Monday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Friday, April 6 report.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 138,119 shares to 74,611 shares, valued at $269,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 18,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,158 shares, and cut its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6.62 million shares. 41,714 were accumulated by Argent Tru Company. Connable Office Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 32,216 shares. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited Co has invested 0.03% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 7.38 million shares stake. Smith Salley Associates accumulated 2.02% or 91,374 shares. Hilton Cap Llc reported 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Transamerica Fincl Advsr has 0.01% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 248 shares. Thompson Davis & holds 736 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 0% or 95,089 shares. Bath Savings Company has 2.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 68,654 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1% or 22,407 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,310 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1,431 shares. Maryland-based Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. Gill Charles D sold $1.94M worth of stock.