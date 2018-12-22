Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 857.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 747,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 834,958 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.16 million, up from 87,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.18M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 85,338 shares traded or 30.42% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. – Clos (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 19.24% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.24% the S&P500.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 28.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 31,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,966 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.35 million, down from 111,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $48.86. About 6.19 million shares traded or 47.20% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 4.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 22/05/2018 – Best Buy Co Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 82c; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 14/05/2018 – PRICER: Best Buy Commits to Additional Pricer ESL Deployment; 22/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 75C; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $6.08 million activity. $165,969 worth of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares were sold by Watson Mathew. 26,309 shares were sold by Saksena Asheesh, worth $2.11M. The insider Nelsen Keith J sold 33,473 shares worth $2.69 million. 5,000 shares valued at $388,309 were sold by Walker Patricia H on Wednesday, August 29.

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $2.57 earnings per share, up 6.20% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.42 per share. BBY’s profit will be $691.58M for 4.75 P/E if the $2.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 176.34% EPS growth.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 41,333 shares to 141,414 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 23,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

