Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 2.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 306,327 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock declined 13.24%. The Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd holds 9.94 million shares with $378.01 million value, down from 10.25 million last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $8.44B valuation. The stock decreased 3.68% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 886,094 shares traded or 90.79% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 3.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) stake by 21.74% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 15,404 shares as U S Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc holds 55,454 shares with $6.58 million value, down from 70,858 last quarter. U S Physical Therapy Inc now has $1.27B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $100.07. About 279,756 shares traded or 205.85% up from the average. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 56.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.45% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 53.85% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $64.44 million for 32.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.62% EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on March, 14. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.49 per share. USPH’s profit will be $7.99 million for 39.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.56% negative EPS growth.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc increased Ishares Tr (IEUR) stake by 8,885 shares to 224,830 valued at $10.78 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Dhi Group Inc stake by 160,030 shares and now owns 214,030 shares. Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.87, from 2.18 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold USPH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.83 million shares or 2.36% more from 11.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rbf Cap Ltd holds 69,999 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Limited Liability Corp reported 4,704 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation reported 59,265 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 46,121 shares. Coldstream Capital Mgmt reported 9,673 shares. 36 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 89,756 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc has 2,918 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 112,210 shares. Sg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 2,433 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 0.01% or 3,676 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 3,308 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 3,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 selling transactions for $2.54 million activity. 2,500 shares valued at $290,000 were sold by BROOKNER MARK J on Friday, September 21. READING CHRISTOPHER J sold $1.01 million worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) on Tuesday, August 14. On Friday, August 17 the insider Trier Clayton sold $144,375. The insider MCAFEE LAWRANCE W sold 3,100 shares worth $351,199. 1,200 shares were bought by Chapman Harry S, worth $132,828 on Tuesday, December 11.