Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Big Lots Inc Com (BIG) by 92.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,360 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $642,000, up from 7,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Big Lots Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $27.05. About 1.98M shares traded or 50.03% up from the average. Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has declined 49.73% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BIG News: 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC BIG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FOR 2018, FORECASTING CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $120 MLN TO $130 MLN; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS INC – FORECASTING FISCAL 2018 INCOME IN THE RANGE OF $4.75 TO $4.95 PER DILUTED SHARE; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/03/2018 – Big Lots Announces National Spring Campaign To Fundraise On Behalf Of Nationwide Children’s Hospital And Its Behavioral Health Program; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS SEES 1Q EPS $1.15 TO $1.22; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Toys R Us stores set to be bid on by Target, Big Lots and Aldi, among others – CNBC; 09/03/2018 – BIG LOTS 4Q ADJ EPS $2.57, EST. $2.47; 17/04/2018 – BIG LOTS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO DAVID CAMPISI; 09/03/2018 – Big Lots 4Q Net $104.8M

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 11.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 7,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,016 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.42M, up from 66,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 781,233 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 22/03/2018 – Leaders for Veoneer and Autoliv Announced Ahead of Planned Spin-off; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – VEONEER CFO SAYS “HAVE SOME MONEY” FOR M&A IN $1 BLN CASH INFUSION FROM AUTOLIV; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: CEVIAN PARTNER SYNNERGREN TO JOIN VEONEER BOARD; 24/05/2018 – AUTOLIV: PACT W/ CEVIAN ON VEONEER; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Veoneer Spin-Off on Track to Be Completed on June 29; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv: Autoliv provides update ahead of planned spin-off; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV SEES VEONEER SPINOFF TRADING IN 3Q WITH NYSE LISTINGS

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $1.95 million was sold by Bachmann Lisa M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold BIG shares while 99 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.96 million shares or 3.03% less from 45.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Md holds 423,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) or 9,172 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Com holds 0% or 5,117 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Comml Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,325 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 1.69M shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 0.07% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.03% or 398,199 shares. Intrepid Cap Mgmt owns 15,360 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 3,320 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 131,923 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% of its portfolio in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG). 373 were reported by Ftb Advisors. Euclidean Tech Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.93% or 25,173 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 0% invested in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) for 318 shares. Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 9,934 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Is JinkoSolarâ€™s Big Gain a Win for All Global Solar Companies? – 24/7 Wall St.” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “This Oil Stock Is Giving Its Investors a Big Raise in 2019 – The Motley Fool” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Street’s Reaction To Salesforce’s Big Q3 Beat (NYSE:CRM) – Benzinga” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $260.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (NYSE:BK) by 23,835 shares to 148,671 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,374 shares, and cut its stake in Syntel Inc Com (NASDAQ:SYNT).

Among 21 analysts covering Big Lots (NYSE:BIG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Big Lots had 64 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Northcoast to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 2. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of BIG in report on Friday, August 28 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, March 12. On Monday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was initiated by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell” on Tuesday, August 11. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 9 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) rating on Friday, December 1. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $53.0 target. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

Among 31 analysts covering Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV), 7 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Autoliv Inc had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by Piper Jaffray. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, August 27. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 26. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, June 21. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 17 by Berenberg. The company was maintained on Monday, February 12 by BMO Capital Markets. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 31 report.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $225.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 123,772 shares to 584,436 shares, valued at $6.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 5,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,912 shares, and cut its stake in Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 226,676 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). First Personal Services stated it has 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 2,342 are owned by Gideon Inc. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 6,223 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Blair William & Communications Il reported 0% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Raymond James Fin Services Advsr holds 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 9,069 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Geode Capital Mgmt Llc owns 654,575 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Livingston Group Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Management) has 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Prentiss Smith & has invested 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). 9,731 were accumulated by Brinker. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,116 shares.