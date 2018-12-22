Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 29.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 2,216 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,289 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, down from 7,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q TECFIDERA REV. $986.9M, EST. $1.01B; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 11/04/2018 – moneycontrol: In exclusive pact, Eisai to distribute Biogen’s multiple-sclerosis portfolio in India; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 04/05/2018 – Ionis Pharmaceuticals Expects Over $2B of Cash Upon Closing of Biogen Collaboration; 01/05/2018 – Biogen and Neurimmune Announce Option Exercise for Alzheimer’s Disease Investigational Treatment Aducanumab

Northern Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Capital Management Llc sold 4,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 47,802 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.61M, down from 52,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Biotech Beast Positions For 2019: Rough Seas Ahead For Healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Biogen in-licenses ALS candidate from Ionis – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Biogen (BIIB) PT Lowered to $372 at Oppenheimer – StreetInsider.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Biogen (BIIB) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on November 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen (BIIB) In-Licenses ALS Candidate BIIB067 From Ionis – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $373.0 target in Friday, January 26 report. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $305 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, January 2 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, April 25. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $36300 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, August 30. On Wednesday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 23 by PiperJaffray. Raymond James maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, December 29. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $386 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.6% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 1,240 were reported by Perigon Wealth Ltd Co. Putnam Fl Inv Management Communications stated it has 1,162 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Limited Liability accumulated 1,316 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 17 are owned by Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp. Illinois-based Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept has invested 0.11% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Caxton Associates LP invested in 5,867 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Renaissance Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 97,352 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg has 680,645 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested in 627 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca invested in 107,970 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.19% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sigma Planning owns 810 shares.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,509 shares to 157,506 shares, valued at $18.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series 1 by 4,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14. Shares for $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. $268,731 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by PRINCE CHARLES on Friday, December 14. On Thursday, December 13 Kapusta Ronald A sold $536,638 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,643 shares. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. 264,465 shares were sold by Gorsky Alex, worth $38.60 million.

Northern Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.79 million and $435.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) by 7,480 shares to 15,590 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Inc by 1,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Is (FLOT).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Defended at Wells Fargo; Stock Oversold – StreetInsider.com” on December 14, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: JP Morgan defended Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Talc headlines – StreetInsider.com” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Indian drug inspectors seize J&J baby powder – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lawsuit Protection For Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Harvey Capital Management reported 5,200 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap And Equity has 1.60 million shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Crestwood Grp Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 218,111 shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Llc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 7,124 shares. Addison Cap owns 4.98% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 48,239 shares. Proffitt And Goodson holds 0.16% or 4,565 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,952 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv stated it has 16,215 shares. Acg Wealth, a Georgia-based fund reported 53,208 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has 20,838 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd holds 1.99% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2.31M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 4.47M shares. Botty Limited Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, October 5. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 6 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, October 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $147.0 target. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 18.