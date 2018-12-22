Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Analysts See $6.73 EPS; 2 Analysts Are Bullish EnerSys (ENS) Last Week

Analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report $6.73 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $1.47 EPS change or 27.95% from last quarter’s $5.26 EPS. BIIB’s profit would be $1.36B giving it 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS is correct. After having $7.40 EPS previously, Biogen Inc.’s analysts see -9.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.10% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen, Ionis Expect to Close Deal in 2Q; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – Biogen To Launch Imraldi in Europe on October 16; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN TO BUY FROM PFIZER FIRST-IN-CLASS PHASE 2B READY ASSET; 10/05/2018 – @JimCramer vets biotech giants Biogen, Celgene, Gilead and Regeneron for positive prospects

Among 2 analysts covering EnerSys (NYSE:ENS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EnerSys had 2 analyst reports since October 4, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) rating on Thursday, October 4. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Thursday, October 4. See EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) latest ratings:

04/10/2018 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $93 New Target: $104 Maintain

04/10/2018 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86 New Target: $95 Maintain

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $3.23 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 26.17 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

The stock increased 4.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 1.31M shares traded or 397.90% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has risen 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Net $54M; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS QTRLY PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.24; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 16/03/2018 EnerSys Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold EnerSys shares while 79 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.57 million shares or 1.78% more from 39.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. 200 were accumulated by Harding Loevner L P. Brandywine Invest Management Lc has 133,587 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Qs Investors Ltd Llc has invested 0% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 3,300 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 505,304 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 0.11% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 123,416 shares. 12,593 are owned by Kbc Group Nv. Howe Rusling holds 0% or 28 shares in its portfolio. 13,900 were accumulated by Axa. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.14% or 106,357 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.44 million activity. 3,915 shares valued at $301,455 were sold by Aschke Holger P on Tuesday, August 14. $201,450 worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares were sold by Long Jeffrey W.. Another trade for 13,460 shares valued at $1.08 million was made by Jones Myles on Tuesday, August 21. $501,004 worth of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) shares were sold by Sechrist Todd M..

Biogen Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, makes, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and autoimmune diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.54 billion. The firm offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA to treat multiple sclerosis ; FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy. It has a 18.34 P/E ratio. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and other conditions; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and other potential anti-CD20 therapies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold Biogen Inc. shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. North Star Asset Management Inc accumulated 0.05% or 1,897 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 810 shares. Blair William & Commerce Il reported 18,449 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Management Or owns 33,344 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Llc reported 20,971 shares. The New York-based Clark Estates Ny has invested 0.72% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Primecap Mgmt Com Ca invested in 14.87M shares or 3.55% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 2,708 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.25% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.34% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.74% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 201,000 shares. New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). 374,386 were reported by Pnc Financial Services. Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 506 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, October 1 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 10. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Friday, July 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, October 19 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 25.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity. Ehlers Michael D sold 1,000 shares worth $350,000.