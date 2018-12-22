Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by 30.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 351,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.37 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $17.12. About 8.69 million shares traded or 77.25% up from the average. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has risen 16.61% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.61% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) by 30.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp bought 127,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 540,478 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.03 million, up from 413,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 604,020 shares traded or 135.47% up from the average. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR) has declined 19.53% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.53% the S&P500.

Among 31 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 109 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, August 8, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) on Friday, March 9 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Zacks on Tuesday, August 4 to “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14.0 target in Monday, November 13 report. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 7 with “Neutral”. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 21 by Jefferies. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the shares of AEO in report on Monday, January 11 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 4 by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22.0 target in Thursday, March 8 report.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 224,160 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $15.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extraction Oil & Gas by 662,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,868 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.