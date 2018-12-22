Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc (CPRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.19, from 1.57 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 40 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 29 sold and decreased their stock positions in Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 48.82 million shares, down from 52.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 21 Increased: 29 New Position: 11.

Birchview Capital Lp decreased Encana Corp (ECA) stake by 20.95% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Birchview Capital Lp sold 34,000 shares as Encana Corp (ECA)’s stock declined 48.13%. The Birchview Capital Lp holds 128,300 shares with $1.68 million value, down from 162,300 last quarter. Encana Corp now has $5.13B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 21.91 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 46.66% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Rating Outlook Changed to Stable From Positive; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURE THROUGH 2019; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Encana had 7 analyst reports since October 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, November 20. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, November 2 by Raymond James. Macquarie Research downgraded the shares of ECA in report on Wednesday, November 28 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley downgraded Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) on Monday, November 5 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.12 per share. ECA’s profit will be $152.51M for 8.41 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Encana Corporation Stock Tumbled 25% in November – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Encana: Is The Market Right About The Newfield Buyout? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Antares Pharma, Encana, PPG Industries, Cato, Cimarex Energy, and Ormat Technologies â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy, Encana Tumble into Tuesdayâ€™s 52-Week Low Club – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Peak Investment Opportunity With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $198,800 activity.

Analysts await Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.99. About 3.32 million shares traded or 63.41% up from the average. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) has declined 43.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: PDUFA Date Set for Nov 28, 2018; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRDAPSE NDA TO BE RESUBMITTED BEFORE QTR-END; 29/05/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NDA &; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthe; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 19/04/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Phase 3 Trial of Firdapse® in MuSK Antibody Positive Myasthenia Gravis; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Submission Is Supported by Positive Results From Two Phase 3 Studies; 19/04/2018 – CATALYST PHARMA: FIRST PATIENT ENROLLED IN FIRDAPSE PHASE 3; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 02/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold First Quarter Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday,

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. The company has market cap of $204.45 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder.