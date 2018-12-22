Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Par Technology Corp (PAR) by 11.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 48,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,224 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.36 million, down from 425,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Par Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.11% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $17.03. About 136,065 shares traded or 21.93% up from the average. PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) has risen 121.23% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.23% the S&P500. Some Historical PAR News: 08/03/2018 – PAR Technology Corporation Announces Date for the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Par Technology 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 10/05/2018 – Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Buys 1% Position in PAR Technology; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 09/05/2018 – Par Technology 1Q Rev $55.7M; 21/05/2018 – PAR Technology Releases SureCheck® 10.0 Platform for Cloud-Based Food Safety; 12/04/2018 – PAR Technology Introduces the EverServ® 600 to Leading Terminal Portfolio; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 17/05/2018 – Duck Donuts® Selects PAR Technology’s Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software; 09/05/2018 – Correct: Par Technology 1Q EPS 0c, Not 9c

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 33.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 9,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,574 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.75M, down from 27,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $369.16. About 1.72M shares traded or 88.74% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 23.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 17/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Research Update; 19/04/2018 – BlackRock Bets Franc Will Fall More on Breaking Key Milestone; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK CEO FINK SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW; 25/05/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Statement re Privacy Policy; 17/04/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: David Hogg calls for boycotts of Blackrock, Vanguard Group; 17/04/2018 – Student activist David Hogg calls for boycott of Vanguard and BlackRock over gunmaker ownership; 03/05/2018 – BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund Net Asset Value as of May 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY STAKE IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates VRDP Shares Issued by BlackRock New Jersey Municipal Income Fund ‘AAA’

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.31 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 2.67 in 2018Q2.

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $881.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,678 shares to 10,911 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 2,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $926.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 4,600 shares to 45,603 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Corp. (NYSE:HRS) by 3,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Federal Express (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q2.

