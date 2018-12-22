Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC) stake by 25.06% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 55,645 shares as Kulicke & Soffa Industries (KLIC)’s stock declined 21.73%. The Bogle Investment Management Lp holds 166,377 shares with $3.97 million value, down from 222,022 last quarter. Kulicke & Soffa Industries now has $1.23B valuation. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 2.35M shares traded or 252.62% up from the average. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 20.28% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q EPS 51c; 22/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends LED Capabilities; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q EPS 51C, ADJ. EPS 54C, EST. 41C; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q ON INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 18/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Alerts Investors to Nasdaq Notification; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Quarterly Reports for Fiscal 2018 Will Also Include Restated 2017 Comparable Prior Quarter Periods; 13/03/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Further Extends China Presence; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 3Q REV. $255M-$270M

Bloombergsen Inc increased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 0.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 4,350 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 5.34%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 684,909 shares with $105.33M value, up from 680,559 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $34.02 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 3.07 million shares traded or 194.01% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 13.92% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 29/05/2018 – Aon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 6 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Aon had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Wells Fargo. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, November 14. Citigroup maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Friday, October 12. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $180 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $153 target in Monday, November 12 report.

More notable recent Aon plc (NYSE:AON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aon and Nortonâ„¢ LifeLockâ„¢ Develop Solution to Help High-Net-Worth Individuals Defend Assets Against Cyber Criminals – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “6 Stocks Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” published on December 20, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “United States wildfire costs to exceed $10bn for second year running, according to Aon catastrophe report – PRNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Aon plc (NYSE:AON) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “AON plc: Aon comments on the CMA’s final report on the Investment Consultants Market Investigation – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: Blackstone plans IPO of US benefits manager Alight – sources – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ:KLIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kulicke & Soffa had 4 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by FBR Capital. FBR Capital maintained Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) on Wednesday, June 27 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained the shares of KLIC in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $546,057 activity. BACHMAN BRIAN R also sold $61,600 worth of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) shares. Sood Deepak sold $560,000 worth of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) on Friday, July 13. 5,000 shares were bought by Kong Peter T M, worth $102,563.

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased Turtle Beach Corp Com New stake by 45,416 shares to 60,404 valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) stake by 95,270 shares and now owns 182,085 shares. Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) was raised too.

