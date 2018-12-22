Blue Edge Capital Llc increased Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) stake by 2.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Blue Edge Capital Llc acquired 81 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA)’s stock declined 3.15%. The Blue Edge Capital Llc holds 3,564 shares with $587.21 million value, up from 3,483 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg now has $339.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 08/05/2018 – ZTE CORP MAY ALSO HAVE TO STOP SMARTPHONE SALES IN THE U.S. ONCE INVENTORIES RUN OUT – NIKKEI; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 02/04/2018 – Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund (NPV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.83, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 12 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.09 million shares, up from 949,960 shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Virginia Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 6 New Position: 5.

Among 13 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 19 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Friday, August 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 10. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245 target in Friday, August 24 report. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Argus Research. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $260 target. Barclays Capital maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Monday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, August 24. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”.

Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) stake by 422 shares to 9,386 valued at $711.74M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 79 shares and now owns 18,073 shares. Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO) was reduced too.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municip for 84,572 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 61,926 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 26,433 shares. The Virginia-based Davenport & Co Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 155,851 shares.

The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 51,666 shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municip (NPV) has declined 8.10% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500.