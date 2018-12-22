Blue Edge Capital Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 0.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc sold 265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 28,248 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.61B, down from 28,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 23.52M shares traded or 75.71% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 10.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Backlash Over Arrest of Black Men; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE ALL STORES FOR RACIAL-BIAS EDUCATION MAY 29; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee; 19/04/2018 – New York Post: For Women’s March organizers, Starbucks still isn’t PC enough; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Further Details Will Be Provided in a Mutually Agreed Public Statement; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in March

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 8.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc sold 66,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 743,701 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.01M, down from 810,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.93B market cap company. The stock increased 7.17% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $72.37. About 28.49 million shares traded or 249.49% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – Two senior executives leave as Nike reviews workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, down 1.54% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $793.98M for 23.98 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $269.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (NYSE:BABA) by 81 shares to 3,564 shares, valued at $587.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,316 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap (SCZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 78 investors sold SBUX shares while 489 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 905.08 million shares or 2.60% less from 929.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Associated Banc reported 0.22% stake. Smith Moore & Commerce holds 0.07% or 5,345 shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold holds 0.05% or 6,005 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 0.53% or 135,989 shares. Walter Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv invested 0.53% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 726,400 shares or 1.82% of its portfolio. Waterfront Capital Prtn Lc holds 0.04% or 5,280 shares. 2 are held by Winslow Cap Mgmt Lc. D L Carlson Group Inc owns 32,395 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp Inc has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Menta Lc reported 15,489 shares. Moreover, Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept has 2.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 82,435 shares. Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated reported 1.03M shares. Usca Ria has invested 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Among 41 analysts covering Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Starbucks Corporation had 137 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 15 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 28 by Piper Jaffray. Wedbush maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Wednesday, June 20 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 31 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 18 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 28. Cowen & Co maintained Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) rating on Friday, January 19. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $68.0 target.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $15.56 million activity. $8.78 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by TERUEL JAVIER G. On Monday, August 20 BREWER ROSALIND G bought $270,200 worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 5,000 shares.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $28.37 million activity. The insider Matheson Monique S. sold 17,000 shares worth $1.41 million. 40,000 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares with value of $3.06 million were sold by Krane Hilary K. SPRUNK ERIC D sold 150,000 shares worth $11.86M. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold 16,000 shares worth $1.36 million. The insider Hill Elliott sold 5,741 shares worth $448,774.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 3.24M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives accumulated 49,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.04% or 52,335 shares. Drexel Morgan And stated it has 0.37% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Horan Mngmt reported 37,031 shares stake. Main Street Research Limited has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tributary Ltd Llc owns 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 8,400 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 41,855 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Company accumulated 0.33% or 1.79M shares. 29,730 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Cibc Markets owns 567,661 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.2% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Heritage Investors reported 284,695 shares or 1.39% of all its holdings.

