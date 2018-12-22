Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 6,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,150 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39M, down from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET STUDENTS BUILD AR APPS IN SWIFT CODING APP; 01/05/2018 – After tax reform announcements, Apple announced plans to invest in advanced manufacturing in the U.S. and add a new campus; 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but scrapped it; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 09/04/2018 – Apple Introduces iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr (GSK) by 99.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 47,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 113 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5,000, down from 48,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.57 million shares traded or 34.18% up from the average. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 8.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 05/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data; 12/04/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline to Transfer Rare Disease Gene Therapy Portfolio to Orchard Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Arash Massoudi: FT scoop: GlaxoSmithKline is in pole position to win the $20bn auction for Pfizer’s consumer health biz (Advil,; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q DIV/SHR 35 RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Will Market Dolutegravir/rilpivirine in All Countries in the European Union and European Economic Area; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 29/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1450P FROM 1300P; RATING NEUTRAL; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – TRANSACTION WITH NOVARTIS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJ EARNINGS IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER, AND TO STRENGTHEN CASH FLOW GENERATION; 04/04/2018 – Kymera Therapeutics Announces Discovery Collaboration with GSK to Advance New Treatment Modality; 21/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – NUCALA (MEPOLIZUMAB) STUDY REPORTS LONG-TERM SAFETY DATA, CONSISTENT EXACERBATION REDUCTION AND IMPROVED ASTHMA CONTROL

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Canaccord cuts Apple target on “lackluster” XR – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This Analyst Is Betting on Apple’s Services Business – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: How The Mighty Have Fallen – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s Next Supercycle May Come Sooner Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gain Exposure To Apple Through Berkshire Hathaway – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 13 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, January 11 with “Hold”. On Wednesday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $15000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, September 22 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Nomura. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, November 20. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy”.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71M and $234.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 12,975 shares to 200,642 shares, valued at $6.76M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Financial Services holds 21,871 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 52,219 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 1.93% or 8,181 shares. Stillwater Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 105,760 shares. Highlander Mngmt invested in 20,208 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 33,517 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.97% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beaumont Prtn Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 101,774 shares. Aldebaran invested 3.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Yhb Inv Advisors invested in 4.13% or 121,291 shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 77,330 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability has 2.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Thompson Investment Mngmt has 0.52% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,824 shares. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Communication Mi Adv accumulated 40,812 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.72 per share. GSK’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by GlaxoSmithKline plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.87% negative EPS growth.