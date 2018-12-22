Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 5.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 29,353 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 1.19%. The Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa holds 512,036 shares with $38.35 million value, down from 541,389 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $41.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 4.88 million shares traded or 53.16% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange to Buy TMC Bonds for $685 Million; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration to Publish Test Data for the Evolution of ICE LIBOR; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – DEAL FOR FOR $685 MLN IN CASH; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Capital Impact Ltd Llc has invested 0.96% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Kwmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 169 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Spectrum Group reported 25 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). First Personal Svcs reported 11,420 shares stake. Covington Capital, a California-based fund reported 34,281 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 97,555 shares. Finemark Bancorporation stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 7,925 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 81 shares. Cetera Advisor owns 4,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,600 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Huntington Bancorp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). 37,348 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Co. Highline Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.15M shares.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased Eversource Energy stake by 6,646 shares to 25,564 valued at $1.57 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) stake by 10,807 shares and now owns 67,407 shares. O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) was raised too.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.23 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ICE Clear Credit Receives Recognised Clearing House Status from the Monetary Authority of Singapore – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Fortune.com with their article: “ICE Boss tells NYSE President Cunningham: “Go Reinvent This Place” – Fortune” published on December 07, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “New York Stock Exchange to Honor President George H. W. Bush – Business Wire” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ICE Data Services Selected as the New Benchmark Provider for BlackRock iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF – Business Wire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICE Endex Announces Results of European Gas Storage Auction for GasTerra – Business Wire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 12 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 20 by Berenberg. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ICE in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 1 by Citigroup. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 18. Deutsche Bank maintained Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) rating on Thursday, September 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $83 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 1 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 16. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, November 1.