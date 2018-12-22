Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 37.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, down from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.85% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 1.46M shares traded or 78.30% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 41.33% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.33% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 2.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.64M, down from 32,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft lnteriors Expo; 10/05/2018 – Boeing’s Middle East president says it will ‘follow the lead’ of the US government on Iran; 28/05/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Wins Four New Orders in 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 18/05/2018 – U.S., China talks focus on cutting trade deficit, China denies $200 bln target; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barrons.com

Among 17 analysts covering HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. HealthEquity Inc had 59 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) rating on Thursday, April 5. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $72 target. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 4. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Thursday, December 6. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, December 7. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral”. Raymond James maintained the shares of HQY in report on Friday, December 15 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for December 4, 2018 : HPE, MRVL, GWRE, OLLI, HQY, TOL, MDB, HOME – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HealthEquity: A Unique Play On Healthcare Spending – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 12/04: (MRVL) (ESTC) (ZS) Higher; (GWRE) (OLLI) (TTD) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HealthEquity (HQY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 45,200 shares to 63,181 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, February 8. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold”. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating. As per Monday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Berenberg maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 13. As per Wednesday, August 26, the company rating was initiated by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 18 by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Barclays Capital. Bernstein maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $310 target in Monday, October 30 report.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO), Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA) – Make Mine Vanilla: Dull Jobs Report Might Be Just What’s Needed After Wild Week – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s Wishlist: 106 Deliveries For Christmas – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Airbus, Lockheed join forces for refueling orders – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Dividend And Buyback Flying Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing 787 Cancellations: A Nightmare? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Veritable Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,444 shares. Factory Mutual Insur Com holds 0.85% or 221,400 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 5,744 shares. White Pine Limited Com stated it has 2,705 shares. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,005 shares. Essex Fincl Incorporated invested in 27,877 shares. 11,245 were accumulated by Van Eck. 42,023 are owned by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schmidt P J Management Inc has 9,352 shares. 8,449 were reported by Pitcairn. Fiera Capital owns 9,090 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communications Ltd owns 5,800 shares. Epoch Prtn holds 0.9% or 634,729 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 39,034 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 4,100 shares to 16,900 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.35 million activity. Shares for $1.75M were sold by Sands Diana L on Monday, October 29.