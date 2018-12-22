AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) had an increase of 8.59% in short interest. AKZOF’s SI was 509,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.59% from 469,100 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2547 days are for AKZO NOBEL N.V. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)’s short sellers to cover AKZOF’s short positions. It closed at $78.3 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bokf decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) stake by 19.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bokf sold 2,172 shares as Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)’s stock declined 25.37%. The Bokf holds 9,119 shares with $1.48M value, down from 11,291 last quarter. Lululemon Athletica Inc now has $15.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $113.74. About 5.42M shares traded or 130.87% up from the average. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAD MANY CANDIDATES COME FORWARD FOR CONSIDERATION; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +11%, EST. +8.6%; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN GLENN MURPHY COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Gets a Boost From E-Commerce; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports

Bokf increased Broadcom Inc stake by 15,955 shares to 26,306 valued at $6.49 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Vanguard World Fds (VDE) stake by 4,741 shares and now owns 23,307 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lululemon Athletica had 29 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 31. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 29 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 20 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 2 by Cowen & Co. Morgan Stanley maintained Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, December 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 15 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 9 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co accumulated 147,118 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Royal London Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 40,071 shares. Ajo LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) for 110,537 shares. 1,434 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested 0.03% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 77,248 shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Moreover, C M Bidwell Associate Ltd has 0.72% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Amer Century Cos Inc invested in 522,788 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Element Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 8,740 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smithfield reported 1,287 shares.

Akzo Nobel N.V. produces and sells paints and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.38 billion. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. It has a 19.15 P/E ratio. The firm offers its decorative paints under the Coral, Dulux, Flexa, Hammerite, Sadolin and Sikkens brands.

