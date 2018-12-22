Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Cna Finl Corp (CNA) by 91.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 10,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,483 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, up from 11,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Cna Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.18. About 299,384 shares traded or 37.61% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 14.44% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 28/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Uber’s head of freight Lior Ron to leave; 29/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: German military report Airbus A400M transport still in trouble; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Senior Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer; 29/05/2018 – BRAZIL FARM LOBBY CNA ESTIMATES LOSSES DUE TO NINE-DAY TRUCKERS STRIKE AMOUNTS TO 6.6 BLN REAIS -STATEMENT; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 09/05/2018 – Hagens Berman: Class-Action Lawsuit Accuses CNA Financial of Bait-and-Switch Premium Increases for Long-Term Care Insurance Customers; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 10/04/2018 – CNA Appoints Doug Kortfelt as Chief Procurement Officer

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 39.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 65,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,378 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60M, up from 164,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – SOURCE SAYS LIKELY THAT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES’ ‘INSPECTIONS ARE IN THE 400 TO 600 ENGINE RANGE IN ORDER TO WRAP THIS UP IN 30 DAYS’; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 23/05/2018 – GE is planning for the market for heavy duty gas power turbines to remain weak through 2020, according to a presentation set to be made by CEO John Flannery on Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER; 16/03/2018 – For first time ever, top GE execs earn no cash bonuses; 10/04/2018 – Uganda signs agreement with investors to build oil refinery; 05/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS GE HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST AUDITOR KPMG; 12/03/2018 – Immelt had 72% pay cut after plunging profits hit GE; 25/04/2018 – GE Sticks With KPMG as Auditor Despite Calls to End Relationship

Amg Funds Llc, which manages about $40.84B and $137.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 12,172 shares to 22,067 shares, valued at $836,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 17,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,665 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold CNA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 269.88 million shares or 0.18% more from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advisors stated it has 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Pnc Financial Serv Gru holds 49 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0.03% stake. Quantbot Techs LP owns 286 shares. Bislett Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 182,800 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Co has 205,803 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). 6,650 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated invested in 29,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Lifeplan Group reported 610 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 1.22M shares. North Star Investment holds 0.01% or 1,537 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 2,158 shares. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 2.46% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) for 367,400 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. CNA Financial had 8 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of CNA in report on Monday, September 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Mkt Perform” on Friday, October 7. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Tuesday, October 31 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) on Friday, January 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. Macquarie Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 2 report.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $542,117 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fincl In holds 43,779 shares. Hills Bancorp And Trust reported 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cardinal Capital Management accumulated 0% or 1,100 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Llc reported 315,359 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 31.44M shares in its portfolio. Bowen Hanes And Co Inc owns 67,650 shares. Princeton Strategies Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.44% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 150,051 shares. 84,494 were reported by Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Llc. Marco Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 20,991 shares. Quantbot Technologies LP holds 57,364 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Grimes & Com reported 165,372 shares. Dsc LP has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.35% or 575,083 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 27.59M shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,990 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Deutsche Bank. CFRA downgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, July 21. CFRA has “Hold” rating and $2700 target. The rating was initiated by Citigroup on Thursday, January 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Bank of America. The firm has “Focus List” rating given on Wednesday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, July 17. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $2700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 14.

