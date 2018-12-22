Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 12.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 14.90M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $415.44 million, down from 17.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 669,437 shares traded or 9.09% up from the average. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has declined 0.79% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 07/03/2018 REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – Non-consolidated; 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 19/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Reply to the request by the Korea Exchange; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 19.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 63,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 254,059 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.61M, down from 317,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.29M shares traded or 93.63% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Booz Allen; 17/04/2018 – With Investors Watching, Companies Remain Behind in Building their Cyber Workforce; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS lll Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and Technology Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center Pacific Awards Booz Allen a Five-Year, $78M Cumulative IDIQ Contract to Provide C4l Solutions; 23/03/2018 – Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN 4Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton Sees FY Rev Growth 6%-8%; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS

Silchester International Investors Llp, which manages about $36.50 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 309,858 shares to 446,896 shares, valued at $5.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 29,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Among 5 analysts covering SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. SK Telecom had 5 analyst reports since November 2, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 2 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. HSBC downgraded SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) on Wednesday, April 27 to “Hold” rating. The stock of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 25 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 1 by Citigroup. As per Monday, October 24, the company rating was upgraded by CLSA.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.91 million activity. SHRADER RALPH W also sold $1.53M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) shares. ANDERSON KRISTINE also sold $1.03M worth of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Wednesday, September 5.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,300 shares to 3,861 shares, valued at $7.73 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 9,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Bank of America. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 16 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 20 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 17 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, January 7 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 28. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) on Thursday, October 6 to “Outperform” rating.