Boston Advisors Has Decreased Citigroup Com New (C) Position; Stanley (SXE) Sentiment Is 0.16

Boston Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc Com New (C) stake by 27.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Boston Advisors Llc sold 21,784 shares as Citigroup Inc Com New (C)’s stock declined 18.04%. The Boston Advisors Llc holds 58,333 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 80,117 last quarter. Citigroup Inc Com New now has $122.69B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 52.32M shares traded or 164.98% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 28/03/2018 – Citigroup: Tier 1 Capital, Tier 1 Cap Ratio Substantially Unaffected by Redemption; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Book Value $71.67/Share; 25/05/2018 – UK MAY PUBLIC INFLATION EXPECTATIONS FOR NEXT 12 MONTHS EDGE UP TO 2.5 PCT IN MAY FROM 2.4 PERCENT – CITI/YOUGOV SURVEY; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 23/04/2018 – Galaxy Resources Target Price Cut 2.2% to A$4.50/Share by Citi; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 14/05/2018 – Delek US Holdings to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Stanley Inc (SXE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.16 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.54, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 3 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 19 sold and decreased their positions in Stanley Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 1.07 million shares, down from 1.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Stanley Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 8 Increased: 0 New Position: 3.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. for 33,070 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 311,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 102 shares. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in the stock. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 141,404 shares.

The stock increased 20.98% or $0.0451 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2601. About 165,981 shares traded or 13.82% up from the average. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (SXE) has declined 74.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.16% the S&P500. Some Historical SXE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Southcross Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXE); 27/03/2018 – Southcross Energy Sees Merger Closing in 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Loss $16.8M; 10/05/2018 – Southcross Energy 1Q Processed Gas Volumes Averaged 234 MMcf/d

More notable recent Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Terminates Merger with American Midstream Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southcross Energy: A Fixer Upper MLP In A Great Neighborhood – Seeking Alpha” published on November 08, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Reports Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. Reports First Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) CEO James Swent on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.29 million. The firm also offers natural gas liquid fractionation and transportation services. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.61 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup’s Earnings Could Be A Good Thermometer – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Andrew Keene’s Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Citigroup had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperformer” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, December 7 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Overweight”.

Boston Advisors Llc increased First Data Corp New stake by 21,334 shares to 44,964 valued at $1.10M in 2018Q3. It also upped Hershey Co Com (NYSE:HSY) stake by 49,891 shares and now owns 92,547 shares. Vericel Corp Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California-based Huber Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.47% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 385,135 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 0.21% or 206,515 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 1.08M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. 10 has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 32,188 are owned by First Allied Advisory Serv. Texas-based Hbk Investments Lp has invested 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 17,042 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability reported 0.65% stake. Ledyard Comml Bank stated it has 2,149 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commerce Bancorporation reported 76,208 shares stake. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora invested in 1,300 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ent Finance Serv invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 6,000 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 5.27 million shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $34,605 activity. $34,605 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by AKRAM RAJA.