Sun Life Financial Inc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 1719.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc bought 19,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,251 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37M, up from 1,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 5.18 million shares traded or 113.21% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 05/04/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Mizuho Energy Summit; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 118,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.75M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $912.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium p; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $551.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 17,069 shares to 3,239 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) by 11,484 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,985 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold OKE shares while 217 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 289.04 million shares or 1.67% less from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Corporation stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 13,002 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 14,822 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock holds 38.82M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability invested in 96,568 shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 459,875 shares. 23,914 are owned by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fruth Inv owns 0.53% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 19,399 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) or 91,313 shares. Mirador Partners Lp has invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 670,753 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 252,404 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.85% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 207,640 shares.

Among 22 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. ONEOK had 91 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse initiated ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Monday, September 14 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, August 14. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, January 11 to “Buy”. Barclays Capital initiated ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, December 20. Wells Fargo maintained ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) rating on Thursday, September 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $75 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 1 with “Hold”.

Analysts await Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, up 118.18% or $0.91 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $18.85M for 12.11 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Constellium NV had 34 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Thursday, July 27. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 23 report. As per Friday, April 27, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. On Monday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Seaport Global. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) on Friday, October 27 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, November 16. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 5 report.