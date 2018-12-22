Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) by 15.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 36,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.78% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 268,456 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.45 million, up from 231,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 15.92 million shares traded or 57.27% up from the average. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 25.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 17/05/2018 – Newell Brands: President Mark Tarchetti Resigns From Position Effective May 25; 23/04/2018 – Steele Will Be Appointed to Newell Finance Committee; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181282: Carlyle Partners VI, L.P.; Newell Brands Inc; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands Strikes Deal with Icahn; 05/04/2018 – Contigo Introduces Fashion-Forward Stainless Steel Couture Collection Water Bottle; 02/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – WITH EXPECTED ELECTION OF ATCHISON AND JUDITH SPRIESER AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, NEWELL BRAND’S BOARD WILL COMPRISE 11 DIRECTORS; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Marriott Int’l (MAR) by 93.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 112,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,310 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $965,000, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Marriott Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $102.88. About 4.32 million shares traded or 78.73% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 13.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 05/03/2018 – US Auto Parts to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis; 29/05/2018 – Marriott International Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 08/03/2018 – Marriott’s Dividend Trade-Off — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – ECI Development Announces Plan to Debut the Marriott Hotels Brand in Belize with a 203-Key Oceanfront Property; 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 20/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters

Analysts await Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.12 per share. MAR’s profit will be $477.58M for 18.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 63 investors sold MAR shares while 260 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 209.52 million shares or 1.19% more from 207.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fincl In has 0.04% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 430 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 73,795 shares. Riggs Asset Managment reported 915 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc holds 2,420 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Franklin Street Nc invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Bokf Na owns 16,721 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System reported 23,634 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). 2,522 are held by Manchester Cap Ltd Llc. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept has invested 0.11% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 46,933 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.34% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 4,949 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 8,800 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grassi Investment Mngmt invested in 51,000 shares or 1% of the stock. Registered Investment Advisor Inc invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Timken (NYSE:TKR) by 130,775 shares to 545,425 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 3,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO).

Among 24 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Marriott International had 79 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Wednesday, August 12 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MAR in report on Tuesday, January 10 with “Hold” rating. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) on Friday, December 4 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy” on Monday, September 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 10. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) rating on Monday, September 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $66 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $103 target in Tuesday, August 8 report.

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Allstate (ALL) November Cat Loss Mar Q4 Growth Prospects? – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bank Stock Roundup: Concerns Rife, Fed Rate Hike, Citigroup & Wells Fargo in Focus – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow 30 Stock Roundup: Nike, Walgreens Boots Earnings Impress – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Dec 18, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since August 9, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.79 million activity. Cunningham James L III sold 22,331 shares worth $523,637.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 56 investors sold NWL shares while 179 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 443.44 million shares or 3.42% less from 459.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 48 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited owns 20,164 shares. Cedar Hill Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Pictet Asset Management reported 282,788 shares. Axa stated it has 0.01% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Alpine Woods Capital Ltd Company holds 0.35% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) or 84,909 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Company owns 1.60 million shares. James Invest invested in 1,293 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel has 0.02% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Macquarie Grp Inc, a Australia-based fund reported 79,840 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 0.01% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 2,559 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 5,442 shares. First Midwest National Bank Tru Division reported 28,394 shares.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24M and $390.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl (NYSE:UPS) by 7,540 shares to 43,423 shares, valued at $5.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Cos Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,132 shares, and cut its stake in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).