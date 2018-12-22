Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP) stake by 424.77% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 12,739 shares as Cabot Microelectronics Co (CCMP)’s stock declined 10.70%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 15,738 shares with $1.62M value, up from 2,999 last quarter. Cabot Microelectronics Co now has $2.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.6. About 385,906 shares traded or 81.74% up from the average. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 3.62% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 19/04/2018 – CABOT, IFIS ARE SAID IN TALKS TO BUY ITALY DEBT COLLECTOR FBS; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics 2Q Adj EPS $1.19; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS DOUBLES QTRLY CASH DIV & REPORTS; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital Group Bought Stake of About 43% in Cabot in 201; 22/03/2018 – The country has been accused of ethnic cleansing, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Micro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 26/04/2018 – Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Record Net Income, and Record EPS for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 23/05/2018 – CABOT ENERGY -PRODUCTION FOR YEAR EXPECTED TO BE BELOW PREVIOUS GUIDANCE AND CO WILL PROVIDE NEW GUIDANCE ONCE PROGRAMME FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS FINALISED

WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) had an increase of 166.98% in short interest. WTBCF’s SI was 56,600 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 166.98% from 21,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 566 days are for WHITBREAD PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:WTBCF)’s short sellers to cover WTBCF’s short positions. It closed at $58.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC) stake by 47,837 shares to 6,653 valued at $409,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 11,174 shares and now owns 6,131 shares. Providence Service Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 19 investors sold CCMP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has 700,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation has 5,668 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 8,055 shares. Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 5,491 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Llc invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 5,313 shares. Sensible Fincl Planning & Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,058 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 178 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Timessquare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 283,803 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 453,649 shares. 144,738 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Virtu Financial Limited Company holds 0% or 2,940 shares. Swiss Financial Bank has 45,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 1,900 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.09 million activity. 11,773 shares were sold by KLEIN BARBARA A, worth $1.20 million. 7,539 shares were sold by Naman Ananth, worth $731,870.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company has market cap of $10.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Premier Inn & Restaurants and Costa. It has a 18.51 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 760 hotels with 68,000 rooms in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Germany, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, and Table Table brands.